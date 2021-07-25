Open Menu

Germany’s Zirkelstein “tabletop” mountain hits market for $235K

Site was featured in artist Caspar David Fredreich’s masterpiece “Wanderer above the Sea of Fog”

Jul.July 25, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
An image of the mountain (Getty)

A literally picturesque “tabletop” mountain in Germany is on the market for $235,000.

The Zirkelstein is part of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains and is Saxon Switzerland’s smallest table hill, according to Zenger News. The property is listed on eBay.

The property consists of a wooded hill with a 130-foot-tall sandstone formation at its center, the Zirkelstein’s defining feature. The name translates to “compass stone” and it was named such because someone apparently though it resembled a compass.

Caspar David Fredreich, Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog. 1818

While the Zirkelstein is the smallest of the area’s tabletop hills, that doesn’t make it any less impressive than its larger counterparts.

The formation, along with other tabletops, features prominently in artist Caspar David Fredreich’s 1818 Romantic masterpiece “Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog.”

The listing agent for the property, Andre Marschner, said that the current owners are selling because they are aging and can no longer manage the forest.

The property comes with some caveats. The surrounding forest includes public footpaths and so the new owner will not have exclusive use of the property.

Erecting a fence “is not an option,” according to Renke Coordes of the local forest management agency.

“However, the owner is the only one allowed to drive a car in the area,” Coordes said.

[Zenger News] — Dennis Lynch 

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.