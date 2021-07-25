Open Menu

“Why are we building houses if we don’t have enough water?”: Towns react to scarcity

Some cities in Western US are restricting development to save their supply of H2O

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 25, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Towns and cities have begun restricting housing construction to save their supply of H2O. (iStock)

Towns and cities have begun restricting housing construction to save their supply of H2O. (iStock)

The increasingly scarce supply of water is starting to have an impact on real estate development in some parts of the Western U.S.

Towns and cities have begun restricting housing construction to save their supply of H2O, according to the New York Times.

This spring, a small town in Utah imposed a moratorium on new homes connecting to its water system after the municipal supply of spring water began to dry up, according to the report. Officials of Oakley — population around 1,500 — said the problem arose from increased demand brought on by full-time and part-time residents. It’s one of the first towns in the country to institute such a measure.

“Why are we building houses if we don’t have enough water?” Oakley Mayor Wade Woolstenhulme said. “The right thing to do to protect people who are already here is to restrict people coming in.”
Woolstenhulme and others backing the move want to preserve the town’s supply of water for its farmers and ranchers, some of whom are letting fields dry up and selling off livestock they can no longer graze, according to the Times.

Utah’s reservoirs are less than half full and 99.9 percent of the state is under “severe drought,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor. But Utah was also the nation’s fastest growing state from 2010 to 2020, during which the population grew by 18 percent.

There are similar dynamics in parts of Arizona. The state water authority announced last month it would reject any development applications in one stretch of mostly agricultural land between Phoenix and Tucson.
Local developers said that will lead to a shortage of housing to meet demand. Nationwide, a recent survey found the housing market needs nearly 4 million single-family homes to meet current demand.

[NYT] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
DevelopmentUS Housing Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Fires raging in the western United States are beginning to have a negative impact on lumber output. (Getty)
Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs
Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs
A rendering of 19 Hausman Street (M Development)
Nightmare darkens for largest Brooklyn condo project of 2019
Nightmare darkens for largest Brooklyn condo project of 2019
From left: a rendering of 286 Rider Avenue, Ben Harlev and Heritage Equity Partners' Toby Moskovits (Fischer Makooi Architect, Moskovits via Sasha Maslov, Ben Harlev via NadlanCityNY)
Lender tries to seize Toby Moskovits’ Bronx apartment project
Lender tries to seize Toby Moskovits’ Bronx apartment project
A rendering of 45 Park Place and Sharif El Gamal (SOMA, Getty)
45 Park Place mired in involuntary bankruptcy, foreclosure proceedings
45 Park Place mired in involuntary bankruptcy, foreclosure proceedings
Werwaiss Properties files plans for 240-unit building in LIC
Werwaiss Properties plans 37-story mixed-use tower in LIC
Werwaiss Properties plans 37-story mixed-use tower in LIC
Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
Contract killers: Construction disputes spell disaster for projects
Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
Stock prices of India’s top developers soar
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Surfside condo (Getty, iStock)
After Surfside, NY state lawmakers call for tighter inspection protocols
After Surfside, NY state lawmakers call for tighter inspection protocols
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.