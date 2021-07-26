Open Menu

After early-July lull, Manhattan luxury deals are on the upswing again

39 luxury contracts were signed last week, led by an East End Avenue penthouse asking $26M

New York /
Jul.July 26, 2021 02:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The penthouse in Lightstone's 40 East End was the most expensive contract, with developer David Edelstein of TriStar Capital selling the second priciest (Lightstone, Getty)

The penthouse in Lightstone’s 40 East End was the most expensive contract, with developer David Edelstein of TriStar Capital selling the second priciest (Lightstone, Getty)

What summer slowdown? After a dip in contract activity among pricey Manhattan homes two weeks ago, buyers are back in full force as if nothing happened.

Last week, 39 buyers signed on the dotted line for properties asking at least $4 million, according to the Olshan Report, which tracks Manhattan luxury contract signings.

That’s up from the 33 contracts that were signed the week before and 28 from the first full week of July — a five-month low which prompted speculation as to whether a long-delayed summer lull had arrived.

The largest of last week’s contracts, for a penthouse at Lighstone’s 40 East End Avenue, could be one of the biggest deals to close in the wealthy 11-block Upper East Side enclave. The buyers, represented by Stephen Geller of Douglas Elliman, visited the property several times, according to Olshan’s report.

“The buyers started looking before Covid and came quite a few times,” listing agent Crista Villella of Corcoran Sunshine told Olshan. “This didn’t happen overnight.”

The triplex unit is almost 6,000 square feet with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and four terraces, including a rooftop space outfitted with an outdoor kitchen that spans 1,866 square feet. The unit was asking just over $25.5 million.

If the transaction closes at that price, it would be the third priciest deal on East End Avenue to date, according to Donna Olshan, the report’s author. The two more expensive deals were a block south, at 20 East End, where a penthouse sold for more than $30.3 million last month and another sold for $26.3 million in 2018.

The second priciest contract signed last week was an Upper East Side townhouse once owned by billionaire George Soros’ ex-wife at 116 East 70th Street. Developer David Edelstein of TriStar Capital paid $19 million for the five-story home in 2016. He was asking $23 million. The five-bedroom townhouse has an elevator, a landscaped south-facing garden and terraces off its second-floor dining room. The buyers were from New York, according to Olshan.

The median asking price for luxury properties was $7.4 million last week and the average discount from the original to the final asking price was 9 percent.




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateManhattan Condo MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    The Real Deal’s Prodigy exposé wins NY Press Club Award
    The Real Deal’s Prodigy exposé wins NY Press Club Award
    Brad Inman and Beringer Capital's Perry Miele (Inman, Beringer)
    Inman acquired by private equity firm Beringer Capital
    Inman acquired by private equity firm Beringer Capital
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    Eric Adams (Getty, iStock)
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    London luxury homes sell at feverish pace
    London luxury homes sell at feverish pace
    London luxury homes sell at feverish pace
    John Catsimatidis and 670 Pacific Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Robert Herjavec and One57 (Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)
    Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount
    Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount
    Realtors no longer heart “love letters” to sellers
    Realtors no longer ♡ “love letters” to sellers
    Realtors no longer ♡ “love letters” to sellers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.