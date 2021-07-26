Open Menu

Inman acquired by private equity firm Beringer Capital

Beringer plans to keep existing staff, double its size; founder Brad Inman will retain minority stake

National /
Jul.July 26, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brad Inman and Beringer Capital's Perry Miele (Inman, Beringer)

Brad Inman and Beringer Capital’s Perry Miele (Inman, Beringer)

After 25 years, Brad Inman is selling his eponymous media company.

Inman will be sold to Beringer Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm, the publication announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brad Inman, 68, will maintain a minority ownership stake as well as a board seat, and will “stay involved with the Inman community,” according to the announcement.

Inman’s existing staff, including its current leadership, will remain in place, Beringer managing partner Lu Cacioppo told Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple, adding that Beringer hopes to double the publication’s size.

Brad Inman said the acquisition will allow for additional journalists at the company and expansion into new verticals and coverage areas, such as digital transactions, titles and mortgages.

Inman, who founded his namesake publication from his kitchen table 25 years ago, also founded ClimateCheck — a search engine that monitors specific properties’ exposure to climate change — and, among other ventures, was an early investor in Curbed before it was sold to Vox Media in 2013.

Beringer Capital has dabbled in the media business before. In July 2016, the company acquired the media and advertising trade publication Adweek. Their ownership lasted less than four years, as they sold Adweek to Shamrock Capital in June 2020.

Beringer specializes in middle-market companies it believes are poised to benefit from digital transformation, according to its website. Its current investments include affiliate marketing firm Perform[cb] and artificial intelligence company HyperGiant.

Read more

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    InmanMediaResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    Eric Adams (Getty, iStock)
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    John Catsimatidis and 670 Pacific Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Robert Herjavec and One57 (Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)
    Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount
    Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount
    Realtors no longer heart “love letters” to sellers
    Realtors no longer ♡ “love letters” to sellers
    Realtors no longer ♡ “love letters” to sellers
    1 Swan Landing
    5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
    5 Gatsby-esque homes fit for the Roaring 2020s
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Home sales rise in June, snapping four-month downward streak
    Housing investors took advantage of a hot market, collectively purchasing the group’s most homes in a quarter since 2000. (iStock)
    Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter
    Housing investors went on spending spree in second quarter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.