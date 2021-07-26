Open Menu

L&L, Columbia Property Trust land $1.3B loan for Chelsea office project

Blackstone, Goldman, KKR lead largest construction loan of 2021 for the $1.3M-sq ft property

New York /
Jul.July 26, 2021 09:20 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
L&L Holding’s David Levinson and Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills with a rendering of 261 11th Avenue (L&L, Columbia Property Trust, Terminal Warehouse)

L&L Holding’s David Levinson and Columbia Property Trust’s Nelson Mills with a rendering of 261 11th Avenue (L&L, Columbia Property Trust, Terminal Warehouse)

L&L Holding Company and Columbia Property Trust secured the largest construction loan of the year (thus far) for their Terminal Warehouse project in West Chelsea.

The developer and REIT closed on a $1.25 billion loan for the 1.3 million-square-foot property on 11th Avenue between West 27th and 28th Streets, Commercial Observer reported.

Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and KKR are leading the financing, along with Oaktree Capital Management and Paramount Group at the mezzanine level.

The project calls for the 19th century warehouse to be modernized primarily for use by office and retail tenants.

About 500,000 square feet of self-storage space will be converted into Class A office space. There will also be a new courtyard at the center of the property and outdoor terraces for a penthouse; many original architectural features will remain.

This is not the first time Blackstone has been involved in financing for the redevelopment. Blackstone Mortgage Trust financed the $650 million acquisition loan for L&L and Normandy Real Estate’s $880 million purchase of the site in 2018.

Columbia acquired Normandy for $100 million a year later.

At the time, L&L and Normandy were projecting a $1.8 billion exit from the project by 2022.

Read more

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ChelseaCommercial Real EstateConstructionDevelopment

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pandemic lockdowns for all three cities started in the last full week of March 2020, but office use had already plunged the week before as companies proactively sent workers home (iStock)
    Manhattan lags Chicago, LA in returning to the office
    Manhattan lags Chicago, LA in returning to the office
    Towns and cities have begun restricting housing construction to save their supply of H2O. (iStock)
    “Why are we building houses if we don’t have enough water?”: Towns react to scarcity
    “Why are we building houses if we don’t have enough water?”: Towns react to scarcity
    Pandemic could cut assessed property values by 10%
    Pandemic could cut assessed property values by 10%
    Pandemic could cut assessed property values by 10%
    Lexington Hotel at 511 Lexington Avenue (Google Maps)
    NYC hotels getting busier, but still struggling
    NYC hotels getting busier, but still struggling
    Illustration of Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth (right) and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Monmouth Real Estate: We’ll sell to Zell, not Sternlicht
    Monmouth Real Estate: We’ll sell to Zell, not Sternlicht
    Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta (Getty)
    Instacart to build fulfillment centers near supermarkets
    Instacart to build fulfillment centers near supermarkets
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2
    Fires raging in the western United States are beginning to have a negative impact on lumber output. (Getty)
    Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs
    Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.