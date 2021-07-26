Open Menu

NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom

State has distributed just $117K in rent relief from $2.7B pot, with 160K applications filed

New York /
Jul.July 26, 2021 10:17 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

The bumpy rollout of New York’s rent relief for needy tenants continues at a snail’s pace, with just $117,000 distributed to applicants as the eviction moratorium’s expiration date nears.

The state has a $2.7 billion pot of funds to be distributed, but only a tiny sum has made its way to landlords since applications finally opened June 1. By the end of June, New York was one of just two states that had yet to send out any rent relief, according to the New York Times.

While funds are beginning to move at last, the state is still far behind others in terms of distribution. Demand is robust, with 160,000 applications filed as of Monday, the Times reported.

Research group National Equity Atlas analyzed census data to determine that more than 830,000 households in the state are behind on rent. The estimated debt of those households is $3.2 billion.

The state did expect more funds to be distributed last week, officials told the Times, but the system has been plagued by technical glitches. Some tenants have seen entire applications wiped while filling them out, while others have expressed frustration over an inability to save progress during the lengthy application process and return later.

The clock is ticking on getting aid to the people who need it, as the state’s pandemic eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of August. After that, housing advocates warn that many tenants will be forced out onto the street.

Concern is heightened for people in low-income neighborhoods who may not have consistent Internet access or a language barrier that makes it harder to fill out the applications.

Tenants are temporarily protected from eviction once they complete an application, even if it’s still being processed or aid is still being distributed.

Read more

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    EvictionsNYC Rental MarketRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    (Credit: iStock)
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    Among Brooklyn's priciest spots is DUMBO; pictured is the neighborhood's Main Street Park (Credit: iStock)
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    Eric Adams (Getty, iStock)
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    John Catsimatidis and 670 Pacific Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    (iStock)
    Overbooked Hamptons hotels spark bidding wars
    Overbooked Hamptons hotels spark bidding wars
    Photo illustration of Nest Seekers' Dylan Eckardt and the Amagansett property (iStock, Nest Seekers)
    Tall tale: Nest Seekers’ “$50M” Amagansett sale was actually $16.5M
    Tall tale: Nest Seekers’ “$50M” Amagansett sale was actually $16.5M
    Robert Herjavec and One57 (Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)
    Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount
    Robert Herjavec buys One57 condo at $13M discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.