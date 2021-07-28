Open Menu

Landlords sue federal gov’t over rental losses during CDC eviction ban

National Apartment Association estimates federal rent relief will fall short by $27B

National /
Jul.July 28, 2021 03:45 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NAA president Robert Pinnegar (iStock, NAA)

NAA president Robert Pinnegar (iStock, NAA)

In three days, the federal ban on evictions is set to expire, allowing landlords in most states to take non-paying tenants to court.

But property owners say they deserve more than the freedom to join a backlogged docket. They want money.

The National Apartment Association, a landlord group, filed a lawsuit in federal claims court Tuesday demanding that the federal government compensate housing providers who have “suffered severe economic losses” during the eviction moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control since September.

The complaint estimates that landlords are grappling with $26.6 billion in debt that will not be covered by the $50 billion in federal rental assistance funds — a mere 6.5 percent of which had been distributed as of last week — and argues that the CDC’s eviction ban violated the constitutional rights of landlords.

The suit alleges the moratorium infringed upon housing providers’ right to access the courts, freedom to enter into contracts without government interference and the right to demand compensation when property is seized through government action.

John McDermott, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs on the case, said the Supreme Court case Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, decided last month, sets a precedent for the NAA filing. The judge in that case ruled that physical entry onto a property — in this instance, for a few hours — was a physical taking for which owners must be compensated.

NAA’s suit aims to apply that ruling to the eviction ban.

“What happens if somebody’s on your property for months?” said Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, an organization representing New York City property owners.

“If government is instituting the policy which allows someone to stay without paying, then government accepts the responsibility of paying on behalf of the tenant.”

In the Cedar Point case, the judge kicked the decision on what to award in damages down to a lower court, which has yet to rule. Plaintiffs’ attorney McDermott said how much to award is usually “what is at issue.”

Property owners in states and cities with their own eviction bans, such as California, Illinois and New York, cannot participate in NAA’s suit.

However, Martin said he would not be surprised if New York landlords filed a similar action in the event that the state’s emergency rental assistance program proves insufficient in covering arrears. The program is one of the latest in the country to launch, and thus far has reportedly distributed a measly $117,000.

“There will definitely be owners who are not completely made whole,” said Martin. “And there is probably interest from the real estate industry to launch a lawsuit that would demand some sort of compensation for being forced to house people throughout the pandemic.”

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    EvictionsReal Estate LawsuitsRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)
    Biden to Congress: extend the eviction ban
    Biden to Congress: extend the eviction ban
    Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell (Getty, iStock)
    Sam Zell’s Equity Residential reports recovery in rental occupancy
    Sam Zell’s Equity Residential reports recovery in rental occupancy
    Loan surge at NYCB points to recovery of multifamily market
    Loan surge at NYCB points to recovery of multifamily market
    Loan surge at NYCB points to recovery of multifamily market
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    Cuomo vows to speed rent relief after pressure from Schumer
    Cuomo vows to speed rent relief after pressure from Schumer
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    Eric Adams (Getty, iStock)
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    John Catsimatidis and 670 Pacific Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Marc Packer (Getty)
    Tao Group founder Marc Packer sues over “destroyed” Hamptons tennis court
    Tao Group founder Marc Packer sues over “destroyed” Hamptons tennis court
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.