Open Menu

Nearly $10M settlement for “cooked” SF condo owners

Developers agree to take responsibility for making units too hot

National /
Jul.July 28, 2021 04:00 PM
By Emily Landes
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nearly $10M settlement for “cooked” SF condo owners

(iStock)

A San Francisco condo association that argued some of its owners were being “cooked” inside their homes settled with their building’s developers for nearly $10 million. The ruling, which could have an effect on future construction, blamed the designers of the high rise for failing to account for how hot the west- and south-facing units could become when sunlight hit their all-glass walls.

“We found that the condominium’s inadequate ventilation failed to purge the heat from the units,” said Steve Weil, of Berding & Weil, which represented the home owners’ association. “We further demonstrated that on sunny days when the outdoor temperature was mild the units could get as hot as 90 degrees without the ability to cool off, making the interior environment of the units unbearable.”

The settlement bars naming the development or developer, but Berding & Weil said that the building is in Hayes Valley and has over 100 units, of which about two-thirds were impacted by the overheating issue.

The building’s envelope is made entirely of glass, which is a construction style often used by developers to maximize natural light and lower energy needs. Even though the “glass curtain wall” system is fairly common, the developers failed to put in an adequate ventilation system, a violation of California Building Code, the law firm argued.

The defense said that the heat gain problem was not technically a building “defect” because the code does not specify a maximum allowable temperature inside an interior space or state what is considered a “habitable” maximum temperature.

In the end, the association prevailed because it was able to argue successfully that the long-term exposure to their overly heated homes caused an uninhabitable condition for the owners, which constituted “damage” as defined by Civil Code section 3281, rather than arguing that the property itself was defective.

“With this extraordinary recovery, the association now has the financial freedom to decide on the best possible fix to allow the residents the full enjoyment of their homes,” according to a press release on the case from Berding-Weil.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Architecture and DesignDevelopmentLegalResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    These are the tallest towers underway in NYC
    These are the tallest towers underway
    in NYC
    These are the tallest towers underway
    in NYC
    A new competition asks what would houses on Mars look like (Credit: Getty Images, Pixabay)
    Architecture’s final frontier: Here’s what houses on Mars might look like
    Architecture’s final frontier: Here’s what houses on Mars might look like
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider (iStock)
    Realogy CEO: remote work is here to stay, but home price growth is real
    Realogy CEO: remote work is here to stay, but home price growth is real
    Bad news for agents: Buyers warming to algorithms
    Bad news for agents: Buyers warming to algorithms
    Bad news for agents: Buyers warming to algorithms
    Sciame Construction CEO Frank Sciame and the Gold Coast Mansion
    Frank Sciame buys massive Gold Coast mansion. Now what?
    Frank Sciame buys massive Gold Coast mansion. Now what?
    Buyers from neighboring countries made up the biggest percentage of foreign sales. (iStock)
    Here’s where foreign homebuyers came from and bought during pandemic
    Here’s where foreign homebuyers came from and bought during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.