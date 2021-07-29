Open Menu

Biden to Congress: extend the eviction ban

White House asks lawmakers to preempt scheduled expiration of CDC moratorium as Delta variant surges

National /
Jul.July 29, 2021 01:36 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)

In another eleventh-hour intervention, President Biden is urging Congress to extend the federal ban on evictions past its scheduled expiration on July 31.

In a statement Thursday morning, the White House cited the spread of the Delta variant, particularly among Americans “both most likely to face evictions and lacking vaccinations” as grounds for continuing the ban past the end of the month.

Covid cases have surged 146 percent nationwide over the past two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

On Saturday, the Times reported cases had increased fourfold in the past month, driven by severe outbreaks in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida. States with lower vaccination rates have seen the sharpest uptick in cases.

The administration also called on states and localities to step up efforts to disburse rental relief funds, given the “imminent ending of the CDC eviction moratorium.”

As of the beginning of June, Treasury Department data indicated that only $1.5 billion of the $46 billion in available rent relief had been dispersed to tenants or landlords, CNBC reported.

“With some cities and states demonstrating their ability to release these funds efficiently to tenants and landlords in need, there can be no excuse for any state or locality not to promptly deploy the resources that Congress appropriated to meet this critical need of so many Americans,” the White House said in its statement.

Democratic lawmakers, including House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters, have pressured Biden to extend the ban in recent weeks because of the bottlenecks in rent relief distribution, Politico reported Tuesday.

But a June Supreme Court ruling, the White House noted in its statement Thursday, means any further extension of the CDC ban would require congressional action.

In order to pass, an extension would require the support of at least ten Republican senators in order to gain a filibuster-proof majority, The Hill reported Thursday. The GOP has opposed Biden’s previous extension of the CDC ban in favor of a longer-term plan to help tenants and landlords.

In May, a federal judge in the District of Columbia voided the moratorium on the basis that the CDC lacked the authority to institute the ban in the first place. The Justice Department appealed that ruling, and the Supreme Court sided with the DOJ at the end of June.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he based his decision on the fact, at the time, the moratorium was set to expire in a month, and the extra time would allow for more rental relief funds to go out.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    evictionJoe BidenRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell (Getty, iStock)
    Sam Zell’s Equity Residential reports recovery in rental occupancy
    Sam Zell’s Equity Residential reports recovery in rental occupancy
    NAA president Robert Pinnegar (iStock, NAA)
    Landlords sue federal gov’t over rental losses during CDC eviction ban
    Landlords sue federal gov’t over rental losses during CDC eviction ban
    Loan surge at NYCB points to recovery of multifamily market
    Loan surge at NYCB points to recovery of multifamily market
    Loan surge at NYCB points to recovery of multifamily market
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    Cuomo vows to speed rent relief after pressure from Schumer
    Cuomo vows to speed rent relief after pressure from Schumer
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    NY rent relief rollout slowly inches forward as evictions loom
    Eric Adams (Getty, iStock)
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    City program could supplement state rent relief — if next mayor signs off
    John Catsimatidis and 670 Pacific Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    Catsimatidis notches win for landlords in 421a suit; tenants vow to appeal
    The summer months tend to heat up the rental market but victims of rental scams lose the most money in the summer (iStock)
    As summer heats up, so do rental scams
    As summer heats up, so do rental scams
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.