Open Menu

Flush with cash, CBRE is ready to spend

Blowing past pre-pandemic earnings, firm eyes more deals like its $1.3B Turner & Townsend investment

National /
Jul.July 29, 2021 12:50 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CBRE's Emma Giamartino and Bob Sulentic (CBRE, iStock)

CBRE’s Emma Giamartino and Bob Sulentic (CBRE, iStock)

Expect more blockbuster deals from CBRE on the heels of its $1.3 billion investment in global project manager Turner & Townsend.

“​​We still have a very strong M&A pipeline. I think we’re going to look to do more deals like Turner & Townsend,” said newly promoted chief financial officer Emma Giamartino on CBRE’s second-quarter earnings call Thursday.

The world’s largest real estate services firm is sitting on a pile of money it’s looking to put into action. The company has about $2 billion in cash and another $2.8 billion in credit facilities that can be used to diversify its business through acquisitions.

In February, the firm spent about $200 million for a 35 percent stake in the flex-office operator Industrious, and earlier this month, a CBRE-created SPAC announced plans to merge with the solar-power builder Altus Power in a deal valuing the latter company at $1.58 billion.

CBRE’s purchase of a 60 percent stake in Turner & Townsend, company executives explained, fits in with its strategy of diversifying into areas like infrastructure and green energy.

Giamartino said that in addition to large M&A deals, CBRE is evaluating a pipeline of smaller, infill acquisitions to bolt onto the brokerage. She said the company would not try to force any purchases, and if it can’t find the right targets, the firm will opt to return cash to shareholders through stock buybacks.

But the message is clear: CBRE has deep pockets and it’s looking to spend. Giamartino’s promotion further drives home that point, as her new position consolidates CBRE’s finance and investment activities into one role.

As for CBRE’s quarterly performance, the company not only blew past its earnings from last year, but posted strong growth over the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $718 million, an increase of nearly 169 percent over the second quarter last year and up more than 50 percent from the $468 million in EBITDA recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

CEO Bob Sulentic said the growth was driven by strong performance in investment sales and originating mortgages, while revenue from office leasing continued to lag.

He said the unpredictability surrounding employers’ return-to-office timelines is delaying leasing activity.

“It’s what it has been,” he said. “There’s real uncertainty about how and when companies will go back to the office post-Covid. And as long as that overhang is out there decisions will be made more slowly than they have been historically.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBRECommercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    GCP CEO Alan Yang (Getty, GCP)
    GLP raises $2.3B for logistics property fund
    GLP raises $2.3B for logistics property fund
    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Getty)
    Twitter, Google latest big companies to delay office returns
    Twitter, Google latest big companies to delay office returns
    Durst Organization CEO Douglas Durst (Getty)
    Durst to fire unvaccinated corporate employees Sept. 6
    Durst to fire unvaccinated corporate employees Sept. 6
    Converting offices to lab spaces comes with challenges, as some spaces need specific ventilation and upgraded electrical facilities (Getty)
    Conversions from offices to life science labs booming
    Conversions from offices to life science labs booming
    132 West 14th Street and KPG’s co-founders Rod Kritsberg and Gregory Kraut (Avison Young, KPG)
    KPG signs long-term ground lease for 57K sf at 132 West 14th Street
    KPG signs long-term ground lease for 57K sf at 132 West 14th Street
    Paramount Group lost $16 million last quarter
    Paramount Group posts $16M quarterly loss
    Paramount Group posts $16M quarterly loss
    Commercial property sales outpace pre-pandemic figures in Q2
    Commercial property sales outpace pre-pandemic figures in Q2
    Commercial property sales outpace pre-pandemic figures in Q2
    David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel had received nearly 30 noise violations (Carma Connected, Getty)
    Too much of a good time? David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel could lose entertainment permit
    Too much of a good time? David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel could lose entertainment permit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.