Architect Michael Haverland has listed his Modernist home in East Hampton for a little under $6 million.

Designed himself, the 3,800-square-foot home at 73 Cove Hollow Road was built 15 years ago but could be mistaken for a mid-20th century creation, according to Behind the Hedges.

Haverland collaborated on the house and its interior designs with his partner Philip Galanes. While the architecture itself is distinctly Modernist, they “salvaged antique sinks, doors and hardware” for use throughout the interiors, according to the report.

The home sits at the back end of a roughly 1-acre lot, which include a saltwater lap pool, pool house, an art shed and work sheds.

Cee Scott Brown and Jack Pearson of Compass have the listing.

[Behind the Hedges] —Dennis Lynch

