Floor & Decor moving into site of shuttered Target in Commack

Shopping center location has sat vacant since 2019 after pandemic scuttled plans for fitness chain

Jul.July 30, 2021 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Floor & Decor CEO Thomas Taylor and 4 Henry St in Commack (Floor & Decor and Google Maps)

Target has a history of taking over abandoned locations left behind by other retailers. This time, however, another chain is moving into the site where a Target once stood.

Hard-surface flooring retailer Floor & Decor is opening up its second Long Island location at 4 Henry Street in Commack, Newsday reported. The new location includes a 95,000-square-foot warehouse store and a design center.

The store is expected to employ 50 people, both part-time and full-time. Its home in the Commack South Shopping Center will make it neighbors with the likes of Costco and ShopRite.

The Target at the site opened in 2002 but was closed in February 2019 after the Minneapolis-based corporation deemed it an “underperforming” store. Target has another store in Commack, just three and a half miles from the shuttered location.

The new Floor & Decor will not be using 48,000 square feet of the space where the Target once stood, leaving room for another retailer to move in.

Owner Cosentino Realty Group has faced some difficulty filling the space left behind by Target. Previously, gym chain Life Time had planned to take over the entire footprint of the old Target with a $35 million fitness center. The pandemic scuttled those plans, though, Newsday reported.

As of the beginning of April, Floor & Decor has 140 stores and two design studios across the country. The company’s other Long Island location in Farmingdale opened in 2018. Two more Long Island stores are planned for Garden City and Bohemia.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Commercial Real Estatelong islandnassau countyRetail Markettarget

