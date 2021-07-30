Open Menu

Susan Rice to co-chair home appraisal inequity task force

Interagency team led by HUD secretary Marcia Fudge will deliver a report in 6 months

National /
Jul.July 30, 2021 11:18 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Susan Rice (Getty, iStock)

Susan Rice (Getty, iStock)

Susan Rice is taking up the mantle of fighting housing inequity, serving as co-chair for a task force studying inequity in home appraisals.

The former U.N. ambassador and Obama administration national security advisor will lead the new interagency task force along with HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, HousingWire reported Thursday.

The Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity task force, which will also include the secretaries of Agriculture, Labor, Education and Veterans Affairs, is expected to deliver a report to President Biden within six months, according to HousingWire.

The task force will then help guide policy for agencies to implement to combat inequity and the undervaluing of homes, creating “a roadmap of actions” for consumers, industry stakeholders and government agencies to take to fight against problems within the appraisal industry, according to a HUD spokesperson.

Rice also serves as director of the Domestic Policy Council, where she plays an influential role in the Biden administration’s efforts to advance equity and racial justice issues beyond the housing industry.

The trade group the Appraisal Institute first recognized the presence of possible “unconscious valuation bias” within the industry last year. The institute promised to increase training around unconscious bias and hire more minority field employees.

A 2018 study by the Brookings Institution estimated that owner-occupied homes in Black neighborhoods are undervalued by an average of $48,000.

Read more

[HousingWire] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketPoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of Donald Trump (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Treasury Department must give Trump’s tax returns to Congress: DOJ
    Treasury Department must give Trump’s tax returns to Congress: DOJ
    Anderson Cooper is selling the apartment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt (Getty, Corcoran)
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M
    Mayor Steven Fulop (Getty, iStock)
    Jersey City to provide up to $10K more rent relief per tenant
    Jersey City to provide up to $10K more rent relief per tenant
    Some real estate agents are seeing a rebound in international interest, but others believe foreign buyers aren’t quite back yet. (iStock)
    Some say foreign buyers are back, but evidence is anecdotal
    Some say foreign buyers are back, but evidence is anecdotal
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Tenant advocates frustrated with Biden’s eviction response
    Tenant advocates frustrated with Biden’s eviction response
    Dumped by Macklowe and Churchill, Core Real Estate demands fees
    Dumped by Macklowe and Churchill, Core Real Estate demands fees
    Dumped by Macklowe and Churchill, Core Real Estate demands fees
    The average iBuyer offer is now above 100 percent of market value. (iStock)
    iBuyers upping offers as housing market rises
    iBuyers upping offers as housing market rises
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    Slowdown in pending homes sales signals “turning point” for housing market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.