Open Menu

Amazon’s “smart” way into apartment buildings is through the landlord

Company offers gift cards in exchange for mobile access to entrances; privacy advocates raise concerns

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 01, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amazon’s “smart” way into apartment buildings is through the landlord

(Amazon)

Amazon has secured smartphone access to thousands of apartment buildings across the country, in some cases breaking out gift cards to convince landlords.

The company pitches its Key for Business service as a way to cut down on stolen packages, according to the Los Angeles Times. But the program has also raised privacy and security concerns.

Amazon installs a device for free at the front door of a building, which allows drivers to unlock the door through the Amazon mobile app. The program launched in 2018.

Drivers must confirm with Amazon their identity, route and location. Access to a building is a one-time use and expires.

Amazon salespeople are cold-calling landlords and building managers to pitch Key for Business. They have also employed locksmiths to pitch the service when they change locks at a building. The company has in some cases given out $100 Amazon gift cards to landlords who sign up.

But consumer privacy and security advocates say the program raises serious questions. Amazon doesn’t notify residents that the service has been installed at their buildings besides sometimes leaving a sticker, according to the Times.

And Ashkan Soltani, a privacy researcher and former adviser with the Obama administration, said that any device connected to the Internet can be hacked.

“You’re essentially introducing a foreign internet-connected device into an otherwise internal network,” he said.

[LAT] —Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonMultifamily Real EstatePrivacy

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ROX Financial president Anthony Moro (Getty, iStock)
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    (Getty)
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    The measure bars landlords from evicting tenants who suffered a financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. (Getty)
    LA extends eviction moratorium
    LA extends eviction moratorium
    525 Market Street, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Sephora CEO Martin Brok and Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf. (Getty, Keating Architecture)
    Here’s what tenants pay at 525 Market Street in San Fran
    Here’s what tenants pay at 525 Market Street in San Fran
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Amazon signs lease with Lincoln Equities for 360K-sf warehouse in Rutherford
    Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch and Deutsche Wohnen CEO Michael Zahn at a press conference earlier this week regarding the merger. (Getty)
    Germany’s 2 largest resi landlords set to merge
    Germany’s 2 largest resi landlords set to merge
    CenterPoint CEO Bob Chapman and the distribution center on Leggett Avenue. (JLL, CenterPoint)
    Bronx distribution center sells for $117M
    Bronx distribution center sells for $117M
    Many people are excited for shoppers to return, but many have switched to e-commerce. (Getty)
    Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls
    Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.