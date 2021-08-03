Open Menu

Clinton Street condo edges Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn sales’ slow week

Only 15 contracts for homes asking $2M or more were signed

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2021 02:45 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clinton Street condo edges Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn sales’ slow week

1 Clinton Street, 60 Montgomery Place (Google Maps)

The mid-summer slide in Brooklyn’s luxury market continues.

Fifteen contracts for homes asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn last week, down from the 19 contracts the previous week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The asking prices of those contracts amounted to $49.5 million, a decrease from the previous week’s $60 million but up slightly on a per-home basis to $3.3 million. Contracts were signed for eight townhouses, six condominiums and one co-op.

The median asking price for contracts signed last week was $2.8 million, with an average price per square foot of $1,317. High-end sales typically slow down in mid-summer.

Read more

A 2,562-square-foot Brooklyn Heights condo at 1 Clinton Street was the priciest to be snapped up; it was asking $5.4 million, or $2,104 per square foot. Built in 2020, the home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and 8-foot windows with harbor views.

The second most expensive was a 5,874-square-foot Park Slope townhouse at 60 Montgomery Place that was asking $5 million, or $850 per square foot. The four-story home has seven bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a roof deck on a green roof.

The 15 homes spent an average of 116 days on the market and had an average discount of 2 percent.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    JetBlue cancels flight to Florida, keeps HQ in New York City
    JetBlue cancels flight to Florida, keeps HQ in New York City
    JetBlue cancels flight to Florida, keeps HQ in New York City
    Keller Williams president Marc King and kwx CEO Carl Liebert 
    Keller Williams breaks quarterly records for fourth straight quarter
    Keller Williams breaks quarterly records for fourth straight quarter
    Rendering of 227 West Street with Brookfield's Brian Kingston and Blackstone's Katie Keenan (OMA, Brookfield, Blackstone)
    Brookfield lands $500M for next Greenpoint Landing development
    Brookfield lands $500M for next Greenpoint Landing development
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    Diane Ramirez
    Diane Ramirez, after leaving BHS, joins Berkshire’s HomeServices
    Diane Ramirez, after leaving BHS, joins Berkshire’s HomeServices
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.