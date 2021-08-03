The mid-summer slide in Brooklyn’s luxury market continues.

Fifteen contracts for homes asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn last week, down from the 19 contracts the previous week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The asking prices of those contracts amounted to $49.5 million, a decrease from the previous week’s $60 million but up slightly on a per-home basis to $3.3 million. Contracts were signed for eight townhouses, six condominiums and one co-op.

The median asking price for contracts signed last week was $2.8 million, with an average price per square foot of $1,317. High-end sales typically slow down in mid-summer.

A 2,562-square-foot Brooklyn Heights condo at 1 Clinton Street was the priciest to be snapped up; it was asking $5.4 million, or $2,104 per square foot. Built in 2020, the home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and 8-foot windows with harbor views.

The second most expensive was a 5,874-square-foot Park Slope townhouse at 60 Montgomery Place that was asking $5 million, or $850 per square foot. The four-story home has seven bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a roof deck on a green roof.

The 15 homes spent an average of 116 days on the market and had an average discount of 2 percent.