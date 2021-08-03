Open Menu

JetBlue cancels flight to Florida, keeps HQ in New York City

Airline had considered ditching Queens

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2021 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JetBlue cancels flight to Florida, keeps HQ in New York City

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes at 27-01 Queens Plaza North (Wikipedia and jetBlue)

After publicly floating the idea of taking flight from Long Island City, JetBlue has decided to stay in New York.

The airline announced that it would not relocate to Florida and would instead expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. The company will also add jobs at all three regional airports — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — according to Crain’s.

JetBlue reviewed the landscape before making its decision, even going through a competitive bid process. But the company ultimately decided to stay in the same place it began in 1998.

Read more

The company moved into its current headquarters at 27-01 Queens Plaza North in 2012, where the lease on the 200,000-square-foot building is set to expire in 2023. JetBlue is planning on negotiating a new lease and redesigning the office space there.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer had applied pressure to JetBlue, privately calling the CEO and asking him to keep the company in New York.

Air travel all but stopped during the pandemic, but has shown signs of bouncing back. The company operated at a peak of 929 flights per day last month, more than six times greater than the peak from a year ago.

A number of companies threatened to leave New York during the pandemic in search of greener pastures. The asset management division of Goldman Sachs was one of the most prominent groups to follow through on relocation.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    long island cityoffice marketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Keller Williams president Marc King and kwx CEO Carl Liebert 
    Keller Williams breaks quarterly records for fourth straight quarter
    Keller Williams breaks quarterly records for fourth straight quarter
    Clinton Street condo edges Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn sales’ slow week
    Clinton Street condo edges Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn sales’ slow week
    Clinton Street condo edges Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn sales’ slow week
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    After scandal, Scott Rudin sells San Remo pad for $13M
    Diane Ramirez
    Diane Ramirez, after leaving BHS, joins Berkshire’s HomeServices
    Diane Ramirez, after leaving BHS, joins Berkshire’s HomeServices
    Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty, iStock)
    Related the latest company to mandate vaccines for employees
    Related the latest company to mandate vaccines for employees
    HGTV Founder Kenneth Lowe with the ONe57 condo (Getty, Douglas Elliman via Realtor)
    HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million
    HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million
    45 South Grove St in East Orange (Rendering via Progress Capital)
    Hero Construction lands $20M loan to build East Orange apartments
    Hero Construction lands $20M loan to build East Orange apartments
    One New York Plaza and 60 Broad Street (Brookfield, Google Maps)
    Manhattan office rents hit 4-year low as availability remains at record-high
    Manhattan office rents hit 4-year low as availability remains at record-high
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.