Keller Williams is no stranger to breaking records, and last quarter was no different.

The brokerage set all-time production records in sales volume and closed transactions in the second quarter, marking a full year of quarterly records, the brokerage announced Tuesday.

Agents closed $145.3 billion in sales across 367,248 transactions in the second quarter of 2021 in the U.S. and Canada. That’s a 70.3 percent increase in sales and a 35 percent increase in transactions compared with this time last year when sales were plagued by pandemic lockdowns.

The brokerage outperformed national averages again, which amounted to a 52.5 percent annual increase in sales volume and a 32.2 percent increase in closed transactions, it said, citing data from the National Association of Realtors.

Carl Liebert, CEO of Keller Williams’ holding company kwx, credited the brokerage’s agents for the growth “in the face of dramatic market pressures” caused by Covid-19, he said.

“Our ongoing training and coaching enables our agents to thrive and grow their businesses in rapidly shifting market conditions,” said Darryl Frost, a Keller Williams spokesperson.

Sales increased year-over-year by 214.2 percent outside of the U.S. and Canada, with agents closing $2.9 billion in sales across 15,141 transactions.

Keller Williams added 4,277 net agents in the second quarter, bringing its total count to 184,654 as of June 30. The previous quarter saw a net gain of 3,909 agents.

Command, the brokerage’s CRM tool that launched in 2019, surpassed 104,000 active monthly users, the brokerage added.