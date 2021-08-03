Open Menu

NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues

New restrictions, effective mid-September, stop short of indoor mask mandate

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2021 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new requirements for indoor activities as New York City tries to increase vaccination rates amid rising caseloads driven by the Delta variant.

On Tuesday, the mayor announced that proof of vaccination against Covid will be required for activities such as indoor dining, going to the gym or attending performances. Workers at those places will also need to be vaccinated, according to the New York Times.

Enforcement of the requirements, the first of their kind in any U.S. city, will begin in September.

New Covid cases in the city, which had dipped to below 200 per day in June, have remained stubbornly on the rise since early July. City workers will be faced with weekly testing if they aren’t vaccinated by September 13, while the Durst Organization and Related Companies are both threatening termination for workers who remain unvaccinated by Labor Day.

Around 66 percent of adults in the city are fully vaccinated, while 72 percent have received at least one dose, according to data from the city’s health department.

New York City is trying to incentivize residents to get vaccinated by offering perks, including $100 rewards for receiving a shot. But the city is also preparing to make it more difficult for the unvaccinated to participate in certain activities, hoping that it will encourage more people to get at least one dose.

People will be allowed to dine outdoors without proof of vaccination. To go indoors, however, people will have to either show the city’s new “Key to NYC Pass,” the state’s Excelsior app or a paper vaccination card.

In Los Angeles, many restaurants are asking indoor diners to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Read more

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioCommercial Real EstateCoronavirusPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty, iStock)
    Related the latest company to mandate vaccines for employees
    Related the latest company to mandate vaccines for employees
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    The rise of e-commerce, fueled by the pandemic, has created unprecedented demand for cardboard-producing facilities. (iStock)
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and Real Capital Analytics founder Robert White (MSCI)
    MSCI to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M
    MSCI to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)
    De Blasio bumps up city vouchers as state increase stalls
    De Blasio bumps up city vouchers as state increase stalls
    Donald Trump and the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago (Getty, iStock)
    Donald Trump is owed $1M tax refund on Chicago skyscraper
    Donald Trump is owed $1M tax refund on Chicago skyscraper
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)
    Democrats urge Biden to extend eviction ban after House effort falls short
    Democrats urge Biden to extend eviction ban after House effort falls short
    From left: One WTC, Douglas Durst, Donald and Steven Newhouse (iStock, Getty)
    Condé Nast pays back rent at One WTC, ending standoff with Durst
    Condé Nast pays back rent at One WTC, ending standoff with Durst
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.