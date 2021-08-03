Related Companies is the latest in a growing list of companies telling employees to get a Covid vaccine or get a new job.

In a memo Monday, the developer informed employees that both union and nonunion workers must receive at least one vaccine dose by August 31 or face termination, Crain’s reported. Workers will be entitled to medical or religious exemptions.

Related began mandating vaccines for its employees in early April, with more than 1,000 employees receiving at least one dose by June 1. Employees were not faced with the threat of dismissal during the first phase of the company’s policy.

The prominent developer behind Hudson Yards employs around 2,100 people.

Related appears determined to beat another New York real estate firm, the Durst Organization, to the vaccine finish line. The Durst Organization has also decided to dismiss unvaccinated employees, though its deadline is a week later, September 6.

As the Delta variant threatens to undo much of the progress the U.S. has made in curbing infection rates, more companies, localities and agencies are making the decision to mandate vaccines to keep workforces safe.

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Port Authority and MTA employees would be subject to weekly Covid testing if they aren’t vaccinated by Labor Day. New York City employees are also required to be vaccinated by September 13 or face weekly testing.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner