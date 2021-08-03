Open Menu

Related the latest company to mandate vaccines for employees

Employees have four weeks to get their first dose or face termination

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty, iStock)

Related chairman Stephen Ross (Getty, iStock)

Related Companies is the latest in a growing list of companies telling employees to get a Covid vaccine or get a new job.

In a memo Monday, the developer informed employees that both union and nonunion workers must receive at least one vaccine dose by August 31 or face termination, Crain’s reported. Workers will be entitled to medical or religious exemptions.

Related began mandating vaccines for its employees in early April, with more than 1,000 employees receiving at least one dose by June 1. Employees were not faced with the threat of dismissal during the first phase of the company’s policy.

The prominent developer behind Hudson Yards employs around 2,100 people.

Related appears determined to beat another New York real estate firm, the Durst Organization, to the vaccine finish line. The Durst Organization has also decided to dismiss unvaccinated employees, though its deadline is a week later, September 6.

As the Delta variant threatens to undo much of the progress the U.S. has made in curbing infection rates, more companies, localities and agencies are making the decision to mandate vaccines to keep workforces safe.

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Port Authority and MTA employees would be subject to weekly Covid testing if they aren’t vaccinated by Labor Day. New York City employees are also required to be vaccinated by September 13 or face weekly testing.

Read more

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusRelated CompaniesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Diane Ramirez
    Diane Ramirez, after leaving BHS, joins Berkshire’s HomeServices
    Diane Ramirez, after leaving BHS, joins Berkshire’s HomeServices
    HGTV Founder Kenneth Lowe with the ONe57 condo (Getty, Douglas Elliman via Realtor)
    HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million
    HGTV founder buys One57 condo for $12.7 million
    45 South Grove St in East Orange (Rendering via Progress Capital)
    Hero Construction lands $20M loan to build East Orange apartments
    Hero Construction lands $20M loan to build East Orange apartments
    90 Morton Street and 212 West 18th Street (Photos via 90MortonSt and JDS)
    Walker Tower pad to sell at loss as Manhattan luxury market hits 7-month low
    Walker Tower pad to sell at loss as Manhattan luxury market hits 7-month low
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Getty)
    Democrats urge Biden to extend eviction ban after House effort falls short
    Democrats urge Biden to extend eviction ban after House effort falls short
    Anderson Cooper is selling the apartment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt (Getty, Corcoran)
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M
    Gloria Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment lists for $1.1M
    Some real estate agents are seeing a rebound in international interest, but others believe foreign buyers aren’t quite back yet. (iStock)
    Some say foreign buyers are back, but evidence is anecdotal
    Some say foreign buyers are back, but evidence is anecdotal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.