There is one fewer piece of Tribeca’s “Jenga Building” available after a penthouse asking $50 million went into contract.

The penthouse spans the top two floors of 56 Leonard Street. Listing broker Clayton Orrigo of Compass told the New York Post that the pending deal marks the biggest Downtown penthouse sale so far this year.

The anonymous buyer will be getting a 7,779-square-foot unit with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, three terraces totaling 1,252 square feet and 19-foot ceilings.

Other amenities include a gas fireplace, a double Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cooler, multiple dishwashers and heated bathroom flooring. The building itself also comes with a 75-foot infinity pool with a sundeck, a steam room and sauna, a gym, a library lounge and a playroom.

The building, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, is home to a number of celebrities including R&B crooner Frank Ocean and actor Keegan Michael-Key, who bought a unit in 2018 for $5.2 million.

The comedian has put his 35th floor apartment up for sale, though, asking $5.49 million.

Alexico Group spent more than a decade working on the building before closings began in 2016. Within the first month of launching sales in 2013, half of all units were in contract for a reported $450 million.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner