Open Menu

Chatham Lodging Trust buys two Marriott-branded hotels in Austin for $71M

REIT buys 132-room Residence Inn, 137-room TownePlace Suites

National /
Aug.August 04, 2021 12:07 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Residence Inn Austin Northwest, TownePlace Suites Austin Northwest and Chatham Lodging Trust CEO Jeffrey Fisher (Marriott, Chatham Lodging Trust)

Residence Inn Austin Northwest, TownePlace Suites Austin Northwest and Chatham Lodging Trust CEO Jeffrey Fisher (Marriott, Chatham Lodging Trust)

Chatham Lodging Trust is expanding its lodging portfolio in Texas, taking advantage of demand from tech companies.

The West Palm Beach-based REIT acquired a 132-key Residence Inn and a 137-key TownePlace Suites for $71.2 million, the company announced on Wednesday.

Both hotels are located at the Domain — a mixed-use complex where Amazon, Facebook and IBM have offices.

Addison-based Texas Western Hospitality previously owned both hotels, property records show. It opened the TownePlace Suites hotel in June and previously managed the Residence Inn.

Island Hospitality Management, a firm owned by Chatham CEO Jeffrey Fisher, will now take over management of both hotels, the company said.

Chatham Lodging Trust also owns hotels in Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, as well as in California, Florida and New York, among other states. The company was able to weather well during the pandemic, given its focus on extended-stay and limited-service hotels.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AustinCommercial Real EstateHotelsTexas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    MGM Growth Properties CEO James Stewart and Vici CEO Edward Pitoniak (MGM, Vici)
    Casino REIT Vici Properties acquires MGM Growth Properties in $17B deal
    Casino REIT Vici Properties acquires MGM Growth Properties in $17B deal
    essensys CEO Jeremy Bernard (iStock)
    Flex workspace tech firm essensys eyes US, APAC expansion
    Flex workspace tech firm essensys eyes US, APAC expansion
    27 Whitehall Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Fidi landlord accused of permitting massage parlor prostitution
    Fidi landlord accused of permitting massage parlor prostitution
    Isaac Kassirer and his properties at 1187-97 Anderson Ave., 1220 Shakespeare Ave., and 1210 and 1230 Woodycrest Ave. (Google Maps)
    His portfolio decimated, Isaac Kassirer gets creative with rents
    His portfolio decimated, Isaac Kassirer gets creative with rents
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)
    NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues
    NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    The rise of e-commerce, fueled by the pandemic, has created unprecedented demand for cardboard-producing facilities. (iStock)
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and Real Capital Analytics founder Robert White (MSCI)
    MSCI to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M
    MSCI to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.