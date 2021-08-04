Open Menu

Durst sues Landmark Theatres for $49M in damages, unpaid rent at UWS cinema

After shuttering last year, the arthouse chain stole 700 seats from the theater, landlord alleges

New York /
Aug.August 04, 2021 02:20 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Clockwise from top left: Charles Cohen, Douglas Durst and 657 West 57th Street Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Clockwise from top left: Charles Cohen, Douglas Durst and 657 West 57th Street Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Landmark Theatres may have played its final film at its Upper West Side cinema last year, but now it’s starring in a horror movie of its own.

The Durst Organization is suing the arthouse theater chain for $49 million in damages and unpaid rent at its Landmark 57 West location. Landmark signed a 20-year lease for the space in 2016, says Durst spokesman Jordan Barowitz. However, the tenant sought to renegotiate the terms after real estate mogul and film buff Charles Cohen’s Cohen Media Group acquired the company in late 2018.

Durst and Landmark couldn’t agree on new terms, and the relationship quickly soured. The lawsuit alleges that Landmark removed ticket kiosks, light fixtures and 700 seats from the theater when it left, even though they weren’t Landmark’s to remove. Durst estimates the related repairs will cost $1.6 million.

Durst also wants $46 million in rent it would have earned from the contract, and over $1 million in arrears accumulated since January 2020, when Landmark allegedly stopped paying full rent, through September, when Durst finally terminated the lease. IndieWire first reported the news.

Landmark closed the theater last August, just three years after it opened. Steps from the Hudson River and far from any convenient transit stops, the luxurious eight-plex struggled to pull in enough customers to make rent.

“It was a troubled theater, as beautiful as it was,” Landmark COO Paul Serwitz told Deadline at the time of the closure. “We inherited a tough theater that proved really not financially viable because of its rental obligation.”

In addition to his media business, Cohen heads Cohen Brothers Realty, which holds over 12 million square feet of commercial property across the country. Cohen Media Group, formed in 2008, specializes in foreign-language releases and restored classics. The company did not respond to requests for comment. Cohen has restored theaters in New York and Los Angeles, including the Quad Cinema in Greenwich Village, but now it appears he’s in the hot seat for taking one apart.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatedurst organizationReal Estate LawsuitsRetail Real Estateupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    MGM Growth Properties CEO James Stewart and Vici CEO Edward Pitoniak (MGM, Vici)
    Casino REIT Vici Properties acquires MGM Growth Properties in $17B deal
    Casino REIT Vici Properties acquires MGM Growth Properties in $17B deal
    Residence Inn Austin Northwest, TownePlace Suites Austin Northwest and Chatham Lodging Trust CEO Jeffrey Fisher (Marriott, Chatham Lodging Trust)
    Chatham Lodging Trust buys two Marriott-branded hotels in Austin for $71M
    Chatham Lodging Trust buys two Marriott-branded hotels in Austin for $71M
    essensys CEO Jeremy Bernard (iStock)
    Flex workspace tech firm essensys eyes US, APAC expansion
    Flex workspace tech firm essensys eyes US, APAC expansion
    27 Whitehall Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Fidi landlord accused of permitting massage parlor prostitution
    Fidi landlord accused of permitting massage parlor prostitution
    Isaac Kassirer and his properties at 1187-97 Anderson Ave., 1220 Shakespeare Ave., and 1210 and 1230 Woodycrest Ave. (Google Maps)
    His portfolio decimated, Isaac Kassirer gets creative with rents
    His portfolio decimated, Isaac Kassirer gets creative with rents
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)
    NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues
    NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues
    Construction worker accuses JDS Development of discrimination
    Construction worker accuses JDS Development of discrimination
    Construction worker accuses JDS Development of discrimination
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.