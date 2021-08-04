Open Menu

Fidi landlord accused of permitting massage parlor prostitution

Undercover cops were allegedly offered sex for money at 27 Whitehall Street

New York /
Aug.August 04, 2021 09:00 AM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
27 Whitehall Street (Google Maps, iStock)

27 Whitehall Street (Google Maps, iStock)

Ay, there’s the rub: New York City is suing the owner of 27 Whitehall Street to shut down Happy Life Massage Parlor, alleging the third-floor tenant was offering sex for money.

On three occasions this spring, female employees at the Fidi parlor made that overture to undercover police officers, according to a lawsuit filed by the city Tuesday. The suit says members of the public complained about the business to the NYPD Crime Stoppers program.

MSA Twins Ltd owns the building, according to public records. Vivia Amalfitano, the company’s CEO, could not be reached for comment. In 2002, however, Amalfitano told the New York Times that her family has owned restaurants in the neighborhood since the 1970s.

A 2012 profile of one of Amalfitano’s eateries by Downtown Alliance, an area business group, says “she considers these streets her neighborhood.” Yet, the lawsuit alleges she failed in her responsibility to know what her tenants were up to.

Read more

If a building facilitates a “public nuisance” like a brothel, then the owner and lessor are both considered responsible for the nuisance, according to New York’s Administrative Code. The lawsuit says the Crime Stoppers complaints qualify the property as a public nuisance sufficient to implicate Amalfitano.

Now, the city is asking the court to shut the spa down for one year and that each defendant pay $1,000 for every day he or she knowingly permitted or operated the business.

The massage parlor was seemingly naked about its operation: Its website features a woman in lingerie and a testimonial that “the place is clean and the girl was really clean.” The business’ phone number appears in posts on several web forums about prostitution. The forums also refer to another “massage parlor” that used to operate out of 27 Whitehall.

The parlor’s website and phone line remain live, and a call to it was answered Tuesday. However, the receptionist claimed to be unaware of the lawsuit and hung up.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFinancial DistrictReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Isaac Kassirer and his properties at 1187-97 Anderson Ave., 1220 Shakespeare Ave., and 1210 and 1230 Woodycrest Ave. (Google Maps)
    His portfolio decimated, Isaac Kassirer gets creative with rents
    His portfolio decimated, Isaac Kassirer gets creative with rents
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)
    NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues
    NYC to require vaccines for indoor dining, gyms and performance venues
    Construction worker accuses JDS Development of discrimination
    Construction worker accuses JDS Development of discrimination
    Construction worker accuses JDS Development of discrimination
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
    Photo Illustration of Paramount Group Chairman, CEO and President Albert Behler in a Manhattan Equinox (Paramount, Equinox, Getty)
    Despite rent-deferral agreement, landlord claims Equinox still won’t pay
    Despite rent-deferral agreement, landlord claims Equinox still won’t pay
    The rise of e-commerce, fueled by the pandemic, has created unprecedented demand for cardboard-producing facilities. (iStock)
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    Cardboard demand could fuel an industrial real estate boom
    MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and Real Capital Analytics founder Robert White (MSCI)
    MSCI to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M
    MSCI to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950M
    Donald Trump and the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago (Getty, iStock)
    Donald Trump is owed $1M tax refund on Chicago skyscraper
    Donald Trump is owed $1M tax refund on Chicago skyscraper
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.