Hello Living will be saying goodbye to its residential project at 1580 Nostrand Avenue if Madison Realty Capital succeeds in its foreclosure attempt.

The rights for a 100 percent ownership stake in the Brooklyn apartment development are slated for a Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure sale Sept. 2, Commercial Observer reported.

Hello Living, helmed by Eli Karp, is developing the 210-unit luxury rental building in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. Of the units, 95 are said to be near completion.

But last year, Hello Living defaulted on a $3 million mezzanine loan from 1580 Nostrand Avenue LLC, a shell company of Richard Wagman’s Madison Realty Capital.

The project dates back to at least 2014, when plans for a 23-story building with 153 apartments were announced. Hello Living paid $13 million that year for the property, which had sold for $4 million in 2012.

In 2018, YIMBY reported that the project’s height was scaled back drastically to just six stories. Still, Hello Living increased the number of apartments. A community facility is also part of the plan.

Hello Living calls the project “Hello Nostrand.” On its website, the developer says it will be completed next year.

