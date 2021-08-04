Open Menu

Wells, Morgan Stanley to provide Paramount’s $860M refi at 1301 Sixth Avenue

Interest-only loan at 71% leased building retires $850M in maturing debt

New York /
Aug.August 04, 2021 03:10 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1301 Sixth Avenue and Paramount Group's Albert Behler (Google Maps, Getty)

1301 Sixth Avenue and Paramount Group’s Albert Behler (Google Maps, Getty)

Paramount Group has reeled in its big refi.

An $860 million package — one of the largest since the pandemic — at 1301 Sixth Avenue will be provided by Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, the Commercial Observer reported.

Tenants occupy just 71 percent of the office building’s 1.7 million square feet, although low interest rates have helped borrowers restructure debt rather than sell at distressed prices.

Paramount’s $850 million of debt on the building was set to mature in November. The refinancing replaces that.

Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley will each provide a $355 million mortgage loan and a $75 million mezzanine loan. The interest-only package includes a $500 million tranche with a fixed 3.11 percent interest rate and a $360 million tranche with a floating rate of Libor plus 2.65 percent, the publication reported. The term of the loan is five years.

Paramount posted a second-quarter loss of $16 million as the pandemic has stunted demand for its office space. For more than a year, the office REIT has marketed 500,000 square feet at 1301 Sixth Avenue that was once leased by Barclay’s, but has yet to land a tenant.

Remote work during the pandemic has thrown employers’ office needs into doubt. Companies including Apple and Google recently postponed calling employees back in light of the rise of the Delta variant.

Paramount nonetheless trumped the deal, announced previously during the company’s first-quarter-earnings call.

“This transaction is a strong endorsement of the strength of the New York City office market and a testament to the confidence the capital markets have in our platform,” said Wilbur Paes chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and treasurer of Paramount.

[CO] — Orion Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    midtown office marketMorgan Stanleyparamount grouprefinancingwells fargo

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of Paramount Group Chairman, CEO and President Albert Behler in a Manhattan Equinox (Paramount, Equinox, Getty)
    Despite rent-deferral agreement, landlord claims Equinox still won’t pay
    Despite rent-deferral agreement, landlord claims Equinox still won’t pay
    Paramount Group lost $16 million last quarter
    Paramount Group posts $16M quarterly loss
    Paramount Group posts $16M quarterly loss
    Policy change puts $20 a month in home refinancers’ pockets
    Policy change puts $20 a month in home refinancers’ pockets
    Policy change puts $20 a month in home refinancers’ pockets
    TF Cornerstone president Fredrick Elghanayan and 595 Dean Street (TF Cornerstone, rendering via MOSO Studio)
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    TF Cornerstone scores $385M loan for Prospect Heights apartment towers
    From left: Innovo Property Group CEO Andrew Chung with 1110 Oak Point Avenue, Blackstone’s Jon Gray with the  Skyview Mall and Joseph Moinian with 123 Linden Blvd (New York Expo Center, Innovo, The Moinian Group, Getty, Shops at Skyview)
    Blackstone’s $285M refi tops list of outer-borough loans in June
    Blackstone’s $285M refi tops list of outer-borough loans in June
    The pandemic disproportionately impacted unemployment rates for Black and Latino households, making them more likely to enter mortgage forbearance. (iStock)
    Black and Latino homeowners left behind in mortgage refinancing wave
    Black and Latino homeowners left behind in mortgage refinancing wave
    (iStock illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
    Morgan Stanley bans unvaccinated staffers from offices
    Paramount CEO Albert Behler and 60 Wall Street (Getty, Paramount Group)
    Paramount Group plans $250M facelift for 60 Wall
    Paramount Group plans $250M facelift for 60 Wall
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.