Open Menu

Continental Casualty won’t pay for Trump Tower’s water mess

Skyscraper pumped almost 20M gallons into and out of Chicago River daily without permit

Chicago /
Aug.August 06, 2021 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Continental Casualty won’t pay for Trump Tower’s water mess

Trump Tower at 401 North Wabash Ave, CNA CEO Dino Robusto and Donald Trump (Google Maps, CNA and Getty)

Insurer Continental Casualty is refusing to cover any potential fines tied to a recent legal decision against the Trump Organization.

A judge ruled that the former president’s company had pumped almost 20 million gallons of water daily into and out of Trump International Hotel & Tower to and from the Chicago River without a permit.

As the condo and hotel skyscraper’s property insurance company, Continental could potentially be on the hook for up to $12 million in fines, according to Crain’s, which first reported the story.

The state of Illinois brought its case against Trump Org in 2018. In February, a Cook County judge ruled that the skyscraper broke environmental laws. And in June, Continental — a unit of Chicago-based CNA Financial —filed a lawsuit arguing it would not cover any fines stemming from the violations, according to Crain’s.

The river water was used for the building’s cooling and heating systems; the building needed a permit from the state Environmental Protection Agency for its process. The permit is needed so the EPA can assess risk to the fish population in the river. The tower had a permit, but it expired in 2017 and wasn’t renewed, the state alleges.

Earlier this week, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board ruled that Donald Trump is owed $1 million after overpaying on a tax bill in 2011 at Trump Tower. But Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx filed a suit with the Illinois Appellate Court in an attempt to block the refund.

Read more

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDonald TrumpPoliticstrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    HFZ Chairman Ziel Feldman with The XI (Getty, Bjarke Ingels Group)
    HFZ owes XI lender $136M: judge
    HFZ owes XI lender $136M: judge
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Morgan Properties CEO Mitchell Morgan (Getty, Morgan Properties, iStock)
    Multifamily buyers set record with $53B spending spree
    Multifamily buyers set record with $53B spending spree
    Assemblymember and Social Services Chair Linda Rosenthal (Getty)
    Tenants stop paying rent so relief fund will foot the bill
    Tenants stop paying rent so relief fund will foot the bill
    RXR CEO Scott Rechler (Getty, iStock)
    RXR Realty requires staff, visitors to be vaccinated
    RXR Realty requires staff, visitors to be vaccinated
    The Meatpacking District is now committing to a car-less future full-time after a pandemic-induced experiment. (iStock)
    Cars permanently banned from Meatpacking District
    Cars permanently banned from Meatpacking District
    Dr. Samantha Boardman. Inset: Aby Rosen (Getty, iStock)
    Aby Rosen’s wife: “Huge amount of dread” about return to offices
    Aby Rosen’s wife: “Huge amount of dread” about return to offices
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.