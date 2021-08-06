Add RXR Realty to the list of real estate companies requiring staff members to be vaccinated against Covid or risk termination.

The company announced Wednesday that all of its employees will need to get vaccinated. Venders, contractors and other guests entering company property must also show proof of vaccination, according to Newsday.

CEO Scott Rechler cited the growing threat of the Delta variant as the rationale.

Manhattan-based RXR employs around 500 people, including about 150 at its Long Island office in Uniondale. It is a major office owner in New York City and one of the biggest landlords on all of Long Island, with 27.5 million square feet in its entire portfolio.

RXR’s construction teams and other vendors will also be required to be vaccinated, unless union agreements prevent it. The company can’t require tenants to mandate vaccines. Exemptions may be provided for religious or medical reasons.

Staff members will need to prove they received their first vaccination dose by Sept. 6 and their second dose (if applicable) by Oct. 10. Those who aren’t provided exemptions and don’t abide by the mandate will be sent packing.

Vaccination mandates are becoming more common across the United States as the Delta variant undoes progress made against the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Related Companies mandated vaccines for its employees.

Additionally, many firms are delaying returns to the office.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner