Open Menu

RXR Realty requires staff, visitors to be vaccinated

Employees who don’t abide by mandate will be fired

New York /
Aug.August 06, 2021 10:46 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RXR CEO Scott Rechler (Getty, iStock)

RXR CEO Scott Rechler (Getty, iStock)

Add RXR Realty to the list of real estate companies requiring staff members to be vaccinated against Covid or risk termination.

The company announced Wednesday that all of its employees will need to get vaccinated. Venders, contractors and other guests entering company property must also show proof of vaccination, according to Newsday.

CEO Scott Rechler cited the growing threat of the Delta variant as the rationale.

Read more

Manhattan-based RXR employs around 500 people, including about 150 at its Long Island office in Uniondale. It is a major office owner in New York City and one of the biggest landlords on all of Long Island, with 27.5 million square feet in its entire portfolio.

RXR’s construction teams and other vendors will also be required to be vaccinated, unless union agreements prevent it. The company can’t require tenants to mandate vaccines. Exemptions may be provided for religious or medical reasons.

Staff members will need to prove they received their first vaccination dose by Sept. 6 and their second dose (if applicable) by Oct. 10. Those who aren’t provided exemptions and don’t abide by the mandate will be sent packing.

Vaccination mandates are becoming more common across the United States as the Delta variant undoes progress made against the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Related Companies mandated vaccines for its employees.

Additionally, many firms are delaying returns to the office.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusRXR Realtyscott rechler

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gap ordered to pay millions in back rent at Times Square flagship
    Gap ordered to pay millions in back rent at Times Square flagship
    Gap ordered to pay millions in back rent at Times Square flagship
    Trump Tower at 401 North Wabash Ave, CNA CEO Dino Robusto and Donald Trump (Google Maps, CNA and Getty)
    Continental Casualty won’t pay for Trump Tower’s water mess
    Continental Casualty won’t pay for Trump Tower’s water mess
    HFZ Chairman Ziel Feldman with The XI (Getty, Bjarke Ingels Group)
    HFZ owes XI lender $136M: judge
    HFZ owes XI lender $136M: judge
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Morgan Properties CEO Mitchell Morgan (Getty, Morgan Properties, iStock)
    Multifamily buyers set record with $53B spending spree
    Multifamily buyers set record with $53B spending spree
    Assemblymember and Social Services Chair Linda Rosenthal (Getty)
    Tenants stop paying rent so relief fund will foot the bill
    Tenants stop paying rent so relief fund will foot the bill
    Dr. Samantha Boardman. Inset: Aby Rosen (Getty, iStock)
    Aby Rosen’s wife: “Huge amount of dread” about return to offices
    Aby Rosen’s wife: “Huge amount of dread” about return to offices
    NY investment sales market roars back
    New York City investment sales market roars back
    New York City investment sales market roars back
    Wells Fargo, BlackRock join other firms in delaying office returns
    Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Amazon join others in delaying office returns
    Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Amazon join others in delaying office returns
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.