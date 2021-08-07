Open Menu

Dallas data center disguised as McMansion lists for $1M

Amenities include connection to 2 electrical grids, backup generator system

Aug.August 07, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
13229 Southview Ln, Dallas, TX (Zillow)

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to a Dallas area mansion that just hit the market for about $1 million.

The façade looks like a typical McMansion but inside, it’s a mostly windowless utility space with tile floors, fluorescent lights and brick walls, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The 5,786-square-foot building previously served as a data center for AT&T, according to Data Center Dynamics. It was once filled with racks of servers and internet networking equipment.

It’s on a corner lot in a suburban neighborhood at 13229 Southview Lane and was no doubt meant to blend into the area better than a drab utility building, although it is noticeably larger than many of the surrounding homes.

Inside there is industrial-grade electrical equipment, office space and a large room that once housed the data center infrastructure itself.

It’s asking $989,000 and is being marketed as “the perfect storage spot for large wine collections, art collections, multiple cars, as well as serving as the ultimate safe house.” The property totals 5.4 acres.
The new owner may want to swap out some of the lighting, but electricity will not be in short supply. The building is connected to two electrical grids and features a natural gas generator fueled by a diesel system.

Disguising infrastructure in residential neighborhoods isn’t uncommon. Subway vents in New York City, London, and Paris have been disguised as row houses to blend in with those around them.
Mark Cain and Ace Lahli with Compass have the listing.

[HC] [DCD] — Dennis Lynch




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.