Open Menu

Chetrit Org’s 850 Third Avenue heads to foreclosure auction

Mezzanine lender Harbor Group International initiated process

New York /
Aug.August 09, 2021 04:04 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Chetrit Organization’s Michael Chetrit, Harbor Group International CEO Jordan Slone and 850 Third Avenue (Harbor Group, 850thirdavenue)

The Chetrit Organization’s Michael Chetrit, Harbor Group International CEO Jordan Slone and 850 Third Avenue (Harbor Group, 850thirdavenue)

The Chetrit Organization’s 850 Third Avenue is headed for the auction block.

The UCC foreclosure auction, scheduled for Sept. 14, was initiated by an entity associated with Harbor Group International, an investment firm headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

The firm holds a $25 million junior mezzanine loan backed by a Chetrit entity that owns the 21-story, 617,000-square-foot office building between East 51st and East 52nd streets, according to a public notice reviewed by The Real Deal.

Investor Jacob Chetrit and his sons Michael and Simon Chetrit acquired the property from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group for $422 million in 2019.

Harbor Group International and Michael Chetrit did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Read more

The Chetrit Organization has been behind on its debt payments for the $177.2 million CMBS loan backed by the property. The loan went into special servicing in June and has been listed as delinquent since July, according to DBRS Morningstar. In addition to the $25 million Harbor Group loan, the Chetrit entity took out a $75 million senior mezzanine loan.

The trophy asset became a source of dispute in the pandemic when its biggest tenant, Discovery Communications, reportedly held onto its 190,000-square-foot space for two months without paying rent after its lease expired in May 2020.

The landlord sued the media company — which owns television brands such as Discovery Channel, HGTV and Food Network — for back rent, but the tenant countered, saying that its planned relocation to new offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 Park Avenue South was delayed because of the pandemic, according to court papers.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager sided with the tenant, saying that the case should be “mediated and not litigated.” The Chetrit Organization appealed the decision, and the case is pending review in the Appellate Division.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chetrit GroupforeclosureslendingReal Estate LoansUCC foreclosures

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings
    Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings
    Marcus & Millichap reports record-high quarterly revenue, earnings
    Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen, 1580 Nostrand Avenue and Hello Living CEO Eli Karp (Madison Realty Capital, Hello Living)
    Madison Realty Capital aims to foreclose on Hello Living’s 1580 Nostrand Ave
    Madison Realty Capital aims to foreclose on Hello Living’s 1580 Nostrand Ave
    HFZ's Ziel Feldman (The XI)
    HFZ set to lose stake in $2B XI condo project
    HFZ set to lose stake in $2B XI condo project
    817 Broadway and Taconic co-CEOs Charles Bendit and Paul Pariser (Taconic)
    Taconic lands $125M refi for renovated Union Square office building
    Taconic lands $125M refi for renovated Union Square office building
    Witkoff Group CEO Steve Witkoff, Simon and David Reuben and The West Hollywood Edition (Getty, Witkoff)
    Reuben brothers look to foreclose on Witkoff’s West Hollywood Edition
    Reuben brothers look to foreclose on Witkoff’s West Hollywood Edition
    From left: Innovo Property Group CEO Andrew Chung with 1110 Oak Point Avenue, Blackstone’s Jon Gray with the  Skyview Mall and Joseph Moinian with 123 Linden Blvd (New York Expo Center, Innovo, The Moinian Group, Getty, Shops at Skyview)
    Blackstone’s $285M refi tops list of outer-borough loans in June
    Blackstone’s $285M refi tops list of outer-borough loans in June
    Joseph Chetrit with the Tides Hotel (Getty, Tides via Facebook)
    Chetrit’s lender alleges it stole $2M insurance payout for South Beach hotel damage
    Chetrit’s lender alleges it stole $2M insurance payout for South Beach hotel damage
    From left: Parkway Hospital in Forest Hills, Top Rock Holdings’ Uri Mermelstein, Joseph Yushuvayev, Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen and SYU Properties’ Josif Elishayev (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
    Parkway Hospital buyers land bridge loan from Madison Realty Capital
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.