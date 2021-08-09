The Real Deal’s August 2021 Issue Is Live

The Real Deal’s August issue is live for digital subscribers and soon to hit doorsteps across the country.

Questions proliferated after the devastating Surfside condo collapse last month. Who did this? Who allowed it? How, in a world where real estate developers have the means to buy entire sports teams and finance their Ferrari habits, could this happen?

We’ll let the moral philosophers handle the how. As for the who, one might look at architect William Friedman, who was suspended for negligence a decade before designing Champlain Towers South. But it wasn’t just the structure that lacked integrity –– developer Nathan Rieber was on the run from charges in Canada when he found a clean slate in South Florida.

If the existential horror of these oversights isn’t enough, we have tales of a tenant locked out by his landlord (who trashed all of his possessions) in the dead of winter and a landlord who was flooded out of his building and thrown in handcuffs.

Our other stories this month include:

The plight of the small landlord: A story in three parts answering February’s $57 billion question about what happens when mom-and-pop landlords are forced to foot the bill for rent arrears.

The paradox of Black homeownership: Many of the same approaches aimed at increasing home equity in neighborhoods of color are the very things that gentrify families out in the first place.

Certifiably Soho: The zoning code that sought to turn squatters and Beatniks into certified artists

The Closing: A&E CEO and decidedly one-car guy James Patchett on Stuytown, City Council hearings and his beloved Subaru

… And much more!