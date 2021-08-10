Open Menu

IWG to add two more coworking spaces in Manhattan

WeWork rival ups its NYC footprint by 91K feet as the race for flexible office space is on

New York /
Aug.August 10, 2021 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

401 Park Avenue South and CEO Mark Dixon (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

One company betting on a Manhattan office comeback is IWG, which is adding two more coworking locations to its New York City portfolio.

The Swiss-based conglomerate and WeWork rival has reached agreements to take up coworking space at 401 Park Avenue South and 14 Penn Plaza, Crain’s reported. The former will be under the Spaces brand and take up 63,000 square feet, while the latter will be under IWG’s Regus brand and occupy 28,000 square feet.

14 Penn Plaza (Wells Hill Partners)

The Park Avenue South location was formerly operated by WeWork, while the Penn Plaza location was run by Virgo. IWG is betting on more people utilizing flexible workspaces as they return to offices following the pandemic.

Several Regus locations contended with bankruptcy over the last year. IWG appears to be recovering, however, reporting 1 million new users this year. The company also bought a majority stake in The Wing, which caters to female professionals and was nearing bankruptcy.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of work, many companies are moving forward with acquisitions or partnerships in flexible office spaces, believing employers will adopt more hybrid models moving forward.

WeWork is planning on going public with a special-purpose acquisition company later in 2021. The company is also discussing a $150 million partnership with Cushman & Wakefield to cater to office tenants who desire more flexibility.

Knotel, another coworking company, endured recent struggles that forced it to declare bankruptcy. Nevertheless, the company was acquired by Newmark earlier this year.

Read more

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Coworkingoffice marketRegusResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Engel & Völkers CEO Sven Odia and Permira managing partner Kurt Björklund (Engel & Völkers, Permira)
    Engel & Völkers sells majority stake to private equity firm Permira
    Engel & Völkers sells majority stake to private equity firm Permira
    Rocket Homes starting iBuyer program
    Rocket Homes starting iBuyer program
    Rocket Homes starting iBuyer program
    WeWork taking space in some Saks stores
    WeWork taking space in some Saks stores
    WeWork taking space in some Saks stores
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Valerie Mnuchin and 898 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Steve Mnuchin’s sister settles for $7.7M for sale of Park Avenue penthouse
    Steve Mnuchin’s sister settles for $7.7M for sale of Park Avenue penthouse
    Approximately 15 percent of rental households in the U.S. are currently behind on their payments. (iStock)
    These are the states with the highest (and lowest) rent debts per household
    These are the states with the highest (and lowest) rent debts per household
    Office owners have avoided making a uniform vaccine policy, even though companies mandate their staff get the shot. (iStock)
    As more employers mandate vaccination, landlords let tenants decide
    As more employers mandate vaccination, landlords let tenants decide
    Judd Hirsch lists property at 10 Eve Eden Road, Napanoch, NY (Corcoran, Getty)
    Actor Judd Hirsch lists solar farm-powered Hudson Valley estate
    Actor Judd Hirsch lists solar farm-powered Hudson Valley estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.