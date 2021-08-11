A shopping center in Commack is transforming following the pandemic-forced exit of several tenants, bringing in new retailers and restaurants.

The Mayfair Shopping Center on Jericho Turnpike lost one of its anchor tenants, Stein Mart, after the company declared bankruptcy during the pandemic. But the complex will soon be adding a Planet Fitness, a Lidl supermarket and three restaurants, according to Newsday.

A Planet Fitness will be opening by the end of the year, occupying 19,000 square feet. A spokeswoman for the company said the gym will include free fitness training and a Black Card Spa with HydroMassage beds and massage chairs.

By early next year, Lidl will be taking over for the Best Market in the shopping center after buying the chain’s 24 Long Island stores in 2019. But Lidl will be opening in the space left behind by Stein Mart, leaving Best Market’s former 60,300-foot space vacant for the time being.

Three new restaurants are also coming to the shopping center. Causal restaurant Meet Izakaya Ramen Bar will open by the end of the year in a space vacated by Famous Toastery two years ago. Bagel Toastery is opening next month where Mayfair Bagel moved out nearly three years ago. And JBBQ & Shabu Shabu will open a pan-Asian eatery in a space vacated over three years ago.

Owners of the shopping center appear to be bringing in more restaurants and fewer clothing stores, which face stiff competition from e-commerce as the area adapts to a challenging retail market. The 221,766-square-foot shopping center is now 70 percent leased.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner