Open Menu

Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning

Q2 revenues nearly quadrupled, but the company still reported a net loss.

National /
Aug.August 12, 2021 07:17 PM
By T.P. Yeatts
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (LinkedIn)

Airbnb’s business has rebounded decisively from the depths of the pandemic, but the near-term outlook for the business is still unclear as the virus mutates and resurges.

Airbnb shares tumbled about 5 percent in after-market trading after the company issued a warning about “volatile and non-linear” year-over-year performance to come.

“In the near term, we anticipate that the impact of Covid-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the Delta variant, will continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how often and when guests book and cancel,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

The company added that it can’t foresee how ongoing vaccination efforts, containment of new virus variants, and travel restrictions outside the U.S. in the coming months will affect third-quarter and fourth-quarter results.

The online lodging platform’s revenue surged to $1.3 billion in the second quarter from $335 million in the prior-year period — the company’s highest quarterly revenue on record and a 299 percent increase year-over-year.

Second-quarter revenue was 10 percent higher even than the 2019 second quarter, which the company attributed to greater global supply and demand.

“Now that Q2 is behind us, we can definitively say that the travel rebound is upon us, and Airbnb is leading the way,” co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on an earnings call.

Airbnb still reported a net loss of $68 million, however, in part because of higher sales and marketing expenses. In the 2020 second quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $575 million.

Gross booking value, representing Airbnb hosts’ earnings, service fees, cleaning fees and taxes, totaled $13.4 billion during the quarter — a 320 percent increase year-over-year.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbCommercial Real EstateEarnings ReportTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Slate Group's David Schwartz and 541-555 Fourth Avenue in Park Slope (Google Maps, Slate)
    Slate buys out Adam America’s stake in Park Slope homeless shelter building
    Slate buys out Adam America’s stake in Park Slope homeless shelter building
    101 Seventh Avenue and a Spirit Halloween store (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    From suits to costumes: Former Barneys on Seventh Avenue to be Spirit Halloween
    From suits to costumes: Former Barneys on Seventh Avenue to be Spirit Halloween
    JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich and JLL Income Property Trust CEO C. Allan Swaringen (JLL, iStock)
    JLL arm buys $560M stake in single-family rental portfolio
    JLL arm buys $560M stake in single-family rental portfolio
    Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour and 665 Fifth Avenue (Getty, David Chipperfield Architects)
    Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters
    Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters
    JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup
    JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup
    JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.