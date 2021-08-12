Now for a slightly cooling thought to prepare for this two-day scorcher.

Chloe Epstein, founder of Chloe’s soft serve fruit treats and other icey desserts, paid $10.5 million for a condo unit at Icon Realty’s 301 East 80th Street, according to property records filed Wednesday.

Epstein and her financier husband Jason Epstein, closed on the 3,800-square-foot unit at Beckford Tower, which includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It was among a pair of notable residential sales on the Upper East Side, as Manhattan luxury deals — defined as $4 million and up — continue to rise, along with discounts.

Sixteen blocks south in Yorkville, Alexander Sevin Sloane and Alexandra Schuster paid $10 million for a co-op unit at 32 East 64th Street.

The 4,700-square-foot unit has a private elevator, five working fireplaces, dedicated library and a 60-foot enfilade.

The former home of late fashion designer Herbert Kasper was listed in March, and contained a trove of “museum-quality” art, according to a New York Times article on the offering. Monthly common charges reportedly run north of $14,000. In February, CNN president Jeffrey Zucker and his wife Caryn sold their co-op unit in the building for $15.4 million.

Sevin Sloane’s mother is Jaar-mel Sloane, who leads Sloane Square NYC brokerage; and Schuster’s sister Jesse, is an interior designer. Her late grandfather, Gerald Schuster, owned the real estate company Continental Wingate and was a friend of former President Bill Clinton. Federal authorities moved to seize a Bronx housing complex he owned in 1999 after an audit found he had misappropriated funds, according to a Times article.