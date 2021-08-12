Open Menu

Slate buys out Adam America’s stake in Park Slope homeless shelter building

Property at 541-555 Fourth Avenue also holds 35 affordable units

New York /
Aug.August 12, 2021 05:51 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Slate Group's David Schwartz and 541-555 Fourth Avenue in Park Slope (Google Maps, Slate)

Slate Group’s David Schwartz and 541-555 Fourth Avenue in Park Slope (Google Maps, Slate)

Slate Property Group is now the sole owner of a Park Slope building containing a homeless shelter and affordable housing.

The developer bought out AEW’s and Adam America’s stake in the property at 541-555 Fourth Avenue for $86 million, records show. The 11-story property has 134 units, including 99 shelter units operated by the nonprofit Women in Need and 35 affordable housing units.

In a statement, Slate said that as a sole owner, “we are better positioned to secure the building’s future, help vulnerable New Yorkers and provide WIN (Women in Need), the operator, a long term lease to deliver much needed onsite supportive services and resources to the tenants.”

Slate refinanced the property with $65 million from UBS Bank, which includes $18.5 million in new debt, records show.

In 2019, the city agreed to pay $261 million to Women in Need to operate two Park Slope shelters for eight years. The proposal was heavily contested by residents, with some arguing that the city was overpaying for this space, while others said the addition of homeless shelters would negatively impact the community.

Read more

Slate and its partners purchased the site for $19.9 million in 2016, from Anshel Friedman and Aaron Karpen. The site was previously home to eight contiguous townhouses. Friedman and Karpen had already won Department of Buildings approval for a plan to raze the existing townhouses and develop a 12-story rental building when Slate and Adam America took over.

Slate is a major apartment landlord in Brooklyn. Over the last decade, Slate’s principals, Martin Nussbaum and David Schwartz, have purchased over $4 billion in real estate assets, according to its website. The firm’s portfolio includes 1 Flatbush Avenue, 10 Nevins Street and 51 Jay Street.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatePark SlopeSlate Property Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    101 Seventh Avenue and a Spirit Halloween store (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    From suits to costumes: Former Barneys on Seventh Avenue to be Spirit Halloween
    From suits to costumes: Former Barneys on Seventh Avenue to be Spirit Halloween
    JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich and JLL Income Property Trust CEO C. Allan Swaringen (JLL, iStock)
    JLL buys $560M stake in single-family rental portfolio
    JLL buys $560M stake in single-family rental portfolio
    Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour and 665 Fifth Avenue (Getty, David Chipperfield Architects)
    Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters
    Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters
    JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup
    JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup
    JLL purchases artificial intelligence startup
    Total investment for the past four quarters in South Florida, Austin and Atlanta increased by 18.7 percent. (iStock)
    US investment sales rebound with one of busiest quarters ever
    US investment sales rebound with one of busiest quarters ever
    How the pandemic both hampered and aided LA hotel development
    How the pandemic both hampered and aided LA hotel development
    How the pandemic both hampered and aided LA hotel development
    10-2020 Jericho Turnpike in Commack (Google Maps)
    Commack shopping complex adding five new tenants
    Commack shopping complex adding five new tenants
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 536 East 14th Street, Mayor Bill de Blasio and 412 West 49th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    City settles two Airbnb rental lawsuits for $1.2 million
    City settles two Airbnb rental lawsuits for $1.2 million
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.