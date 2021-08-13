Open Menu

Supreme Court nixes key portion of NY eviction moratorium

Tenants now must demonstrate Covid-related financial hardship, not just claim it

New York /
Aug.August 13, 2021 09:17 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tenants will need to prove in court with evidence that they suffered hardship due to Covid. (iStock)

Tenants will need to prove in court with evidence that they suffered hardship due to Covid. (iStock)

Tenants in New York will have to do more than claim financial hardship under the state’s eviction moratorium, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday. They will have to prove it.

The nation’s high court, in a 6-3 ruling, struck down a provision of the moratorium that allows tenants to self-report Covid-related financial hardship with a form. Instead, court evidence and affirmation will be required going forward, the New York Times reported.

It’s not clear how many people will be affected, especially with the moratorium due to end Aug. 31. But some legislators are pushing to extend it, and when Kathy Hochul takes over as governor Aug. 24, she will be under pressure to do so. More than 830,000 households in the state are behind on rent to the tune of $3.2 billion.

In light of the ruling Thursday, Hochul said she would work to “strengthen the eviction moratorium legislation.” She plans to run for a four-year term next year.

Read more

It is also possible that the recently tweaked national eviction moratorium will protect tenants. The Centers for Disease Control’s moratorium applies to areas hard hit by the pandemic. All of New York City now qualifies, as does 90 percent of the country.

That moratorium is expected to remain in place until October. But a legal challenge has been filed against it as well, and the Supreme Court could well strike down the policy.

Meanwhile, New York state continues to struggle doling out rent relief aid. As of a few days ago it had distributed just $100 million out of a $2.7 billion fund.

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    6 conservative Supreme Court justicesEviction moratoriumRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Divvy Homes CEO Adena Hefets (Twitter)
    Divvy Homes hits $2B valuation on new fundraising round
    Divvy Homes hits $2B valuation on new fundraising round
    The median price of an existing single-family home was at least 10 percent higher in the second quarter than a year ago. (iStock)
    Home prices spike in 94% of US markets
    Home prices spike in 94% of US markets
    Housebound tenants flooded landlord review sites during the pandemic (iStock)
    Landlord reviews are gaining steam — here’s who came out on top
    Landlord reviews are gaining steam — here’s who came out on top
    10 City Place in White Plains and Donald Trump (Getty, Google Maps)
    Westchester condo complex dumps Trump name
    Westchester condo complex dumps Trump name
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers
    “They are destroying my dreams”: LA small landlords stretched thin
    “They are destroying my dreams”: LA small landlords stretched thin
    “They are destroying my dreams”: LA small landlords stretched thin
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Resolute Ventures, iStock)
    Opendoor stock spikes following strong Q2 earnings
    Opendoor stock spikes following strong Q2 earnings
    Chloe’s soft serve fruit treat founder closes on UES condo
    Chloe’s soft serve fruit treat founder closes on UES condo
    Chloe’s soft serve fruit treat founder closes on UES condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.