Open Menu

The Big Apple grew by 629K people since 2010

The Bronx set a new population record, while Brooklyn neared its own milestone

New York /
Aug.August 13, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York City accounted for about 57 percent of the New York state’s growth. (iStock)

New York City accounted for about 57 percent of the New York state’s growth. (iStock)

New York City isn’t dead. In fact, the city may be stronger than ever after adding over half a million people over the past decade.

The latest census figures reveal that New York City added 629,000 people between 2010 and 2020, an increase of 8 percent. The city now boasts over 8.8 million people in its total population, according to the New York Times.

Mayor Bill de Blasio touted universal pre-K, safe streets and investing in working families as drivers of the increase after the data was revealed. City officials sounded a more cautious note, claiming that the recent count was simply more accurate than the 2010 tally after New York’s Department of City Planning added 265,000 housing units to the list used by the Census Bureau.

Every borough in the city grew, but Brooklyn and the Bronx were standouts. The Bronx reached a population of 1.47 million, a level not seen since 1970, before the borough’s steep decline. In Brooklyn, the population reached 2.74 million, just 2,000 shy of the 1950 record for Kings County.

New York City continues to have an outsized effect on the rest of the state’s population. The city makes up 44 percent of the population of all of New York State, and accounted for about 57 percent of the state’s growth.

But New York City isn’t the only part of the state growing, either. The census data reveals a 3.1 percent increase in the population of Long Island, including a surge of minority residents who make up 40.2 percent of the region’s population.

Read more

[NYT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BronxbrooklynPoliticsu.s. census

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Senator Brian Kavanagh and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Scramble to stop evictions after Supreme Court cripples NY moratorium
    Scramble to stop evictions after Supreme Court cripples NY moratorium
    New census data reveals the population on Long Island is growing more diverse — and growing in general. (iStock)
    Census finds growing diversity on Long Island, led by Hispanics
    Census finds growing diversity on Long Island, led by Hispanics
    NYC landlords feel that the city's new energy efficiency grades aren't accurately reflecting what's going on at their buildings. (iStock)
    Energy efficiency grades: motivation or nuisance?
    Energy efficiency grades: motivation or nuisance?
    President Joe Biden (Getty, iStock)
    Billions in allotted rent aid hasn’t gone out
    Billions in allotted rent aid hasn’t gone out
    Kathy Hochul and William Hochul (Getty, Department of Justice/Wikimedia, iStock)
    Hochul has conflict with husband’s casino company
    Hochul has conflict with husband’s casino company
    Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Kathy Hochul faces tough decisions on real estate
    Kathy Hochul faces tough decisions on real estate
    President Joe Biden (Getty)
    What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill for real estate
    What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill for real estate
    OTDA Commissioner Michael Hein and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal (OTDA, Facebook, iStock)
    Rent relief will miss eviction moratorium deadline for many
    Rent relief will miss eviction moratorium deadline for many
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.