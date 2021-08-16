Open Menu

1 St. Mark’s Place heads for foreclosure

Madison Realty Capital says borrower defaulted on $48M mortgage

New York /
Aug.August 16, 2021 02:42 PM
By Akiko Matsuda | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1 St. Mark’s Place heads for foreclosure

1 St. Mark’s Place rendering; Madison Realty Capital Managing Principals and co-founders Josh Zegen and Brian Shatz (LinkedIn)

Madison Realty Capital has taken steps to foreclose on Real Estate Equities Corp.’s leasehold interest at 1 St. Mark’s Place in the East Village.

The New York City–based Madison has owned the $48 million loan package backed by REEC’s East Village property since 2019. The real estate private equity firm acquired the debt from South Korean financial services firm Hana Financial group, which provided REEC $79.1 million of debt and sold the $48 million portion to Madison Realty Capital.

Madison filed a complaint with the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, alleging that REEC defaulted on the $48 million mortgage, which combines an acquisition loan and construction loans.

“We are working on a recapitalization plan and are optimistic that this will be resolved in the near future,” a spokesperson for REEC told The Real Deal.

Read more

The state has extended its Covid-19 emergency eviction and foreclosure moratorium for commercial property owners until Aug. 31. Madison Realty Capital, which declined to comment, stated in the filing it has not received a hardship declaration from the borrower.

In 2017, REEC paid $150 million for a 99-year leasehold on a three-parcel assemblage at 1 and 3 St. Mark’s Place and 25-27 Third Avenue, TRD reported.

REEC plans to build a nine-story, 68,000-square-foot boutique office building to attract tenants paying top-dollar rents. The site is across Third Avenue from Minskoff Equities’ 51 Astor Place, where IBM Watson Group is headquartered.

Manhattan’s office availability rate is at a record-high of more than 17 percent. But many developers and landlords say that high-quality office products in desirable locations should still be able to attract tenants.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    east villageforeclosuresManhattan Office Marketoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    By July 2021, office energy use was on pace to be $29 billion annually despite just 34 percent occupancy. (iStock)
    Office building emissions soar as owners crank up ventilation systems
    Office building emissions soar as owners crank up ventilation systems
    Distrikt Hotel and Stephen Ellman of Zeichner Ellman & Krause (Tripadvisor, Flintlock, ZEK)
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    Stephen Ross and Esperanté Corporate Center
    Stephen Ross becomes king of West Palm offices
    Stephen Ross becomes king of West Palm offices
    Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour and 665 Fifth Avenue (Getty, David Chipperfield Architects)
    Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters
    Rolex says time’s up for its Fifth Avenue headquarters
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, 536 East 14th Street, Mayor Bill de Blasio and 412 West 49th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    City settles two Airbnb rental lawsuits for $1.2 million
    City settles two Airbnb rental lawsuits for $1.2 million
    WeWork taking space in some Saks stores
    WeWork taking space in some Saks stores
    WeWork taking space in some Saks stores
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    Garment District office tower gets $148M refi
    401 Park Avenue South and CEO Mark Dixon (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    IWG to add two more coworking spaces in Manhattan
    IWG to add two more coworking spaces in Manhattan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.