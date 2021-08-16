Open Menu

A NoMad rental for $363 a month — courtesy of Loft Law

Decades-old harassment case locks unit in stabilization

New York /
Aug.August 16, 2021 08:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A NoMad rental for $363 a month — courtesy of Loft Law

35 West 26th Street (Google Maps)

How to nab a NoMad loft for less than $400 a month? Suss out a loophole in the city’s arcane Loft Law.

A complaint filed Tuesday alleges that Christopher Gelinas — the second-floor tenant of a loft building at 35 West 26th Street — was charged $4,000 a month more than he should have been for an apartment with a stabilized rent of $363.

The discrepancy dates back to the early 1980s.

The property, likely an industrial space converted for residential use, went on the books in 1984 when the then-owner registered all four units with the Loft Board.

The board’s approval legalized the apartments and brought them into rent stabilization. The board set initial rents — $299.75/month for the unit in question — and raised them incrementally as the owner met code compliance “milestones” in 1993, 1995 and 2007, when the rent reached its current rate of $363.75.

One avenue for landlords to deregulate a loft is to buy a tenant’s rights to a unit. For the departing tenant, that usually involves a substantial payout, after which the landlord can hike rents to market rate.

But a landlord flagged by the board for harassment cannot do that, said Luise Barrack, an expert in Loft Law at law firm Rosenberg & Estis.

“And in this case — there was an order of harassment,” said Barrack, who is not involved in the dispute.

Read more

About a year after the Loft Board legalized 35 West 26th Street, it issued a harassment finding against the building’s then-owner, Kiamie Buildings, for removing ceilings in the hallway, rendering the building unsafe.

Kiamie had 30 days to contest the order, documents reviewed by Barrack show, but it brought a challenge four days late.

“Therefore it was found untimely,” Barrack said, “and the order stuck.”

So when the building’s current owner, a limited liability company, bought out the rights of tenants on the second and fifth floors in 2016, the Loft Board determined that the order of harassment still stood and therefore the units in question would remain rent-stabilized — conceivably, forever.

A 2019 Loft Board order finalizing the building’s removal from the board’s jurisdiction underscored the decision.

“If either unit is still being used residentially, the current residents may have a very powerful case for rent overcharges if they are paying more than the amounts listed in this order for those two floors,” a Loft Board tenant representative wrote in the order.

Nonetheless, one year later, the LLC signed up Gelinas at $4,300 a month.

Now he is asking for more than $141,000 to cover nearly $50,000 in overcharged rent, a two-month security deposit he said was illegal, plus interest and legal fees.

Barrack said the facts back the suit’s argument. The tenant’s attorney declined to comment. The landlord and landlord’s attorney could not be located.

The owner could counter by establishing that the harassment charge was unfounded — that the previous owners took down ceilings not to harass tenants, but out of concern for their safety — but that could be hard to prove nearly four decades later.

“There’s a factual dispute there, but that factual dispute is a very long time ago,” said Barrack. “I think it’s unlikely that it’s going to be revisited at this point.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chelsealoft lawNYC Rental MarketReal Estate LawsuitsRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    (Credit: iStock)
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    What you need to know about landlords’ challenge to New York’s rent law
    Among Brooklyn's priciest spots is DUMBO; pictured is the neighborhood's Main Street Park (Credit: iStock)
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    Why fewer Brooklyn and Queens tenants are moving
    From left: Barbara Davis of Actors Fund, Places Please founders Lilli Cooper and Kyle Jarrow (Actors Fund, Places Please, iStock)
    New program wants theater workers to have a soft landing in New York’s resi market
    New program wants theater workers to have a soft landing in New York’s resi market
    Senator Brian Kavanagh and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Scramble to stop evictions after Supreme Court cripples NY moratorium
    Scramble to stop evictions after Supreme Court cripples NY moratorium
    Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram and 416 West 25th Street (Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Maverick denied yet again in battle over Chelsea rental
    Maverick denied yet again in battle over Chelsea rental
    Tenants will need to prove in court with evidence that they suffered hardship due to Covid. (iStock)
    Supreme Court nixes key portion of NY eviction moratorium
    Supreme Court nixes key portion of NY eviction moratorium
    Housebound tenants flooded landlord review sites during the pandemic (iStock)
    Landlord reviews are gaining steam — here’s who came out on top
    Landlord reviews are gaining steam — here’s who came out on top
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.