Brooklyn’s luxury market saw more contracts signed last week — but for less money.

Twenty-six contracts asking $2 million or more were signed from Aug. 9-15 as the luxury market continued its comeback from the slow July. Fifteen of those deals were condominiums, 11 were townhouses.

The asking prices for those contracts totaled $75.8 million, slightly lower than the previous week’s $82 million across 25 contracts.

The median asking price for a home this time was $2.7 million, while the average price-per-square-foot was $1,259.

Topping the list was a Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 9 Willow Place asking $5.9 million. The home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a back garden with a large patio and triple waterfall.

Next was a Park Slope townhouse at 523 3rd Street that had a last asking price of $4.2 million, or $955 per square foot. The 4,400-square-foot brownstone has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, high ceilings and a terrace.

Homes spent an average of 183 days on the market and had an average discount of 2 percent.