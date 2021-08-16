Open Menu

Brooklyn continues comeback with 26 luxury deals

Asking prices of signed contracts totaled nearly $76 million

New York /
Aug.August 16, 2021 01:30 PM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
9 Willow Place and 523 3rd Street (Corcoran, Google Maps)

9 Willow Place and 523 3rd Street (Corcoran, Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s luxury market saw more contracts signed last week — but for less money.

Twenty-six contracts asking $2 million or more were signed from Aug. 9-15 as the luxury market continued its comeback from the slow July. Fifteen of those deals were condominiums, 11 were townhouses.

The asking prices for those contracts totaled $75.8 million, slightly lower than the previous week’s $82 million across 25 contracts.

The median asking price for a home this time was $2.7 million, while the average price-per-square-foot was $1,259.

Topping the list was a Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 9 Willow Place asking $5.9 million. The home has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a back garden with a large patio and triple waterfall.

Next was a Park Slope townhouse at 523 3rd Street that had a last asking price of $4.2 million, or $955 per square foot. The 4,400-square-foot brownstone has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, high ceilings and a terrace.

Homes spent an average of 183 days on the market and had an average discount of 2 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    217 West 57th Street (Central Park Tower)
    Central Park Tower duplex hits market at $150M
    Central Park Tower duplex hits market at $150M
    Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her New Jersey beach house (Getty, Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors/Realtor)
    Gym, tan, flip: Snooki sells NJ beach house
    Gym, tan, flip: Snooki sells NJ beach house
    From left: Barbara Davis of Actors Fund, Places Please founders Lilli Cooper and Kyle Jarrow (Actors Fund, Places Please, iStock)
    New program wants theater workers to have a soft landing in New York’s resi market
    New program wants theater workers to have a soft landing in New York’s resi market
    Jay Bialsky and 2 West Water Street in Sag Harbor (Getty, 2 WW Sag Harbor)
    $25M Sag Harbor home sells to investor Michael Hirtenstein in shell condition
    $25M Sag Harbor home sells to investor Michael Hirtenstein in shell condition
    New York City accounted for about 57 percent of the New York state’s growth. (iStock)
    The Big Apple grew by 629K people since 2010
    The Big Apple grew by 629K people since 2010
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.