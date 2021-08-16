Open Menu

Central Park Tower duplex hits market at $150M

Eight-bedroom condo never shown before this week’s pricing

New York
Aug.August 16, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
217 West 57th Street (Central Park Tower)

An opportunity to live at the top of Billionaires’ Row is available for a lucky buyer with $150 million to spare.

A duplex in Central Park Tower on West 57th Street has hit the market with the nine-figure listing price. It is the highest duplex in the Extell Development tower, according to Bloomberg.

The apartment is located on the 127th and 128th floors of the building. It comes with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a 30-foot dining room, a private elevator and a corner observatory. The 11,535-square-foot condo is located 1,300 feet above the ground (250 feet below the tower’s full height). Corcoran Group is serving as the listing company on the sale.

Other amenities in the world’s tallest residential tower include private swimming pools, a private theater and a sundeck and cabana with food and beverage service.

The condo has not previously been shown, according to the CEO of Corcoran. It’s not clear if the listing is a resale — where the unit owner can set the price as they please — or a sponsor sale, when the developer sets the price and sets the market for other unsold units.

Central Park Tower launched sales in 2018, with closings beginning in February 2021 as money and keys changed hands. The 179-unit project had a projected sellout of $4 billion, making it the most expensive condo project in the city. Upwards of 20 units were asking for more than $60 million, with the penthouse asking for $95 million.

Earlier in the year, Gary Barnett landed $380 million in bridge financing for the tower.

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin paid $238 million for an apartment at nearby 220 Central Park South in 2019, still thought to be the the most-expensive home purchase in the U.S.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
