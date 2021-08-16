Open Menu

Mintz, Levin takes 101K SF at SL Green’s 919 Third Avenue

Law firm moving from 666 Third Avenue

New York /
Aug.August 16, 2021 04:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mintz, Levin takes 101K SF at SL Green’s 919 Third Avenue

Stephen Gulotta, a Managing Member in NYC and 919 Third Avenue (Google Maps, Mintz)

Office vacancies may be at historic highs in Manhattan, but some companies are still investing big, despite the uncertain future of in-person working.

Law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo recently inked a deal to move its New York City headquarters. The company will be moving from 666 Third Avenue to SL Green’s 919 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

The 20-year-lease covers three floors and part of the concourse of the building. The lease is for 101,394 square feet — roughly what the firm has now, but with a less optimal layout — and the asking rent was $80 per square foot.

Read more

Other tenants of the building at East 55th Streetinclude Bloomberg and Schulte Roth. Executives from the law firm noted that the floor design of the new office will allow the company to hire more attorneys.

Many offices were expecting to bring employees back in-person shortly after Labor Day. The resurgence of Covid has delayed numerous plans, though, casting the future of in-person working into further doubt.

Nevertheless, there are signs of life in the New York City office market. Last week, the Chubb Group was revealed to be in negotiations for 250,000 square feet at 550 Madison Avenue, with the insurance firm possibly becoming the first tenant there following a $300 million renovation.

The office availability rate as of July in Manhattan was 17.1 percent, holding steady from the previous month. The average asking rent was $72.72 per square foot, the lowest mark since 2017.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatemidtown manhattanoffice marketSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    12 MetroTech Center with Davidson Kempner Capital Management's Anthony A. Yoseloff (Getty, Brookfield)
    Joint venture closes $128M deal at 12 MetroTech Center
    Joint venture closes $128M deal at 12 MetroTech Center
    1 St. Mark’s Place heads for foreclosure
    1 St. Mark’s Place heads for foreclosure
    1 St. Mark’s Place heads for foreclosure
    By July 2021, office energy use was on pace to be $29 billion annually despite just 34 percent occupancy. (iStock)
    Office building emissions soar as owners crank up ventilation systems
    Office building emissions soar as owners crank up ventilation systems
    Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Apple Leisure Group Chairman Alex Zozaya (Hyatt, Apple Leisure Group)
    Hyatt Hotels buys Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
    Hyatt Hotels buys Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.