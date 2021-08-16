Open Menu

Office building emissions soar as owners crank up ventilation systems

Updated industry guidelines being ignored

National /
Aug.August 16, 2021 10:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
By July 2021, office energy use was on pace to be $29 billion annually despite just 34 percent occupancy. (iStock)

By July 2021, office energy use was on pace to be $29 billion annually despite just 34 percent occupancy. (iStock)

In the name of safety, office landlords are cranking ventilation systems to keep Covid at bay. An unintended consequence, however, is the rise in carbon emissions coming from office buildings across the country.

A new report from Hatch Data analyzed carbon emissions from commercial buildings across the country. The software company predicts commercial buildings will use around 44 billion kilowatt hours of additional energy when pre-Covid occupancy returns, according to the Commercial Observer.

In February 2020, offices were at 94 percent occupancy, using around $30 billion of electricity annually. Then the pandemic hit and occupancy levels plunged — as did electricity use.

In April 2020, office buildings were down to 15 percent occupancy, although still using 76 percent of the electricity they were in February. By July 2021, office energy use was back up to a pace of $29 billion annually, despite being just 34 percent occupied.

A big reason for the high energy use in low-occupancy offices are new and constantly running ventilation systems, considered a necessity at the beginning of the pandemic. Last spring, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers called on landlords to upgrade air-filtration systems and keep ventilation systems running nonstop.

ASHRAE has since backed off those original guidelines in hopes of reducing HVAC use. But many landlords aren’t following the updated guidance, perhaps trying to emphasize the safety of the office as workers slowly trickle back in.

In New York City, high energy use will become increasingly problematic following the passage of a law mandating tight emissions caps by 2024. Office energy use in the city is just slightly below the national average, despite much lower occupancy rates.

Read more

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Climate ChangeCommercial Real Estateoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian and Apple Leisure Group Chairman Alex Zozaya (Hyatt, Apple Leisure Group)
    Hyatt Hotels buys Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
    Hyatt Hotels buys Apple Leisure Group for $2.7B
    Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt (Brookfield, iStock)
    Brookfield expects to make $25B from real estate portfolio
    Brookfield expects to make $25B from real estate portfolio
    Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram and 416 West 25th Street (Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Maverick denied yet again in battle over Chelsea rental
    Maverick denied yet again in battle over Chelsea rental
    Distrikt Hotel and Stephen Ellman of Zeichner Ellman & Krause (Tripadvisor, Flintlock, ZEK)
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    Midtown’s Distrikt Hotel heads for foreclosure as receiver named
    Housebound tenants flooded landlord review sites during the pandemic (iStock)
    Landlord reviews are gaining steam — here’s who came out on top
    Landlord reviews are gaining steam — here’s who came out on top
    Stephen Ross and Esperanté Corporate Center
    Stephen Ross becomes king of West Palm offices
    Stephen Ross becomes king of West Palm offices
    NYC landlords feel that the city's new energy efficiency grades aren't accurately reflecting what's going on at their buildings. (iStock)
    Energy efficiency grades: motivation or nuisance?
    Energy efficiency grades: motivation or nuisance?
    Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning
    Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning
    Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.