Open Menu

Extell’s Times Square megaproject inches forward after $82M deal

Gary Barnett closes two key buys for 8th Avenue development with Broadway landlord Shubert Organization

New York /
Aug.August 17, 2021 03:15 PM
By Erin Hudson | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gary Barnett with an aerial of 738 and 740 Eighth Avenue (Google Maps)

Gary Barnett with an aerial of 738 and 740 Eighth Avenue (Google Maps)

The show must go on for Gary Barnett’s $186 million assemblage in the Theatre District.

The developer recently dropped $82 million to secure two elements essential for the planned mixed-use megaproject in the neighborhood to move forward. For that sum, Barnett’s firm Extell Development received two lots at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 46th Street and a sweeping package of development rights from the Shubert Organization, Broadway’s biggest landlord.

Extell paid $31 million for the two properties at 738 and 740 Eighth Avenue and $51 million for the development rights, records show.

The two transactions, which both closed on July 30, mean Barnett’s development site along 8th Avenue between West 45 and 46th Streets comprises approximately 33,000 square feet with 330,793 square feet of floor area development rights, according to a publicly filed development agreement. With air rights, the development is expected to rise to over 500,000 square feet.

Extell's owned lots at Eighth Avenue and West 46th Street, highlighted in red

Extell’s owned lots at Eighth Avenue and West 46th Street, highlighted in red

Extell also closed on a $65 million loan from lender JPM EX Portfolio Seller LLC, an entity affiliated with the developer.

The deal expands Extell’s assemblage on the block to 11 lots, most of which are already vacant. Records show the developer has spent at least $186 million, including the transactions with Shubert, piecing together the site since 2014.

The site is not a blank slate. There are three buildings with 205 feet of frontage along 8th Avenue that Extell doesn’t own, however the roughly 3,800-square-foot obstacle the buildings represent will not delay the project. Though it’s not clear exactly what the developer will build, work is moving ahead.

“It’s going to be mixed-use,” said Barnett. “[We] hope to break ground in the next year.”

Provisions In the development agreement between Extell and Shubert require Extell to halt construction during shows at the nearby Imperial Theatre, which is owned by Shubert. The theatre landlord did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s been an active summer for Extell. Closings are underway at Central Park Tower, One57 is nearly sold out and the developer just inked a $50 million ground lease for a lot near Columbus Circle.

Meanwhile, on the Upper East Side, Extell is waging a war on two fronts at its development site on First Avenue between East 85th and East 86th Streets. On one side are the notorious Podolsky brothers, who own a mid-block building, and on the other, the Division of Homes and Community Renewal, which is blocking the expulsion of the lone remaining residential tenant until Extell reveals its building plans. The developer is fighting the agency in court.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateExtell DevelopmentGary Barnett

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Chelsea residents paid Gary Barnett $11M to protect their views from a planned tower
    Chelsea residents paid Gary Barnett $11M to protect their views from a planned tower
    Central Park Tower
    Extell just went public with Central Park Tower listings
    Extell just went public with Central Park Tower listings
    Nick Mastroianni II. and Nassau Coliseum at 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY (Wikipedia and Nick Mastroianni)
    Can Nick Mastroianni pull off Coliseum project?
    Can Nick Mastroianni pull off Coliseum project?
    51 West 52nd Street and Harbor Group CEO Jordan Slone (Google Maps, Harbor)
    ViacomCBS sells Black Rock building to Harbor Group for $760M
    ViacomCBS sells Black Rock building to Harbor Group for $760M
    Oxford Properties Group President Michael Turner and KKR Co-Ceo Henry Kravis (Oxford, Getty)
    Oxford Properties buys $2B U.S. industrial portfolio from KKR
    Oxford Properties buys $2B U.S. industrial portfolio from KKR
    Extell’s Columbus Circle dev site dream is shrinking
    Extell’s Columbus Circle development dream is shrinking
    Extell’s Columbus Circle development dream is shrinking
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    New NYC vaccine mandate to begin tomorrow
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.