Find out how skyscrapers are built in the latest Master Class

TRD sat down with Aecom Tishman’s Jay Badame for the latest in its series of executive interviews

National /
Aug.August 17, 2021 09:00 AM
By Hannah Kramer
At its core, real estate is about building. But not everyone in the industry understands how the beautiful buildings that create our skyline actually go up. Luckily, AECOM Tishman’s Jay Badame sat down with TRD to explain.

Badame is president of building construction at the company responsible not only for some of New York’s best known places — from 1WTC to JFK airport — but for major development projects around the globe.

How did Badame rise through the ranks of the company, from engineer all the way up to the top? And how do those buildings rise from their foundations to define the skyline we know and love?

Watch the latest Master Class to find out.

Tags
aecom tishmanConstructionjay badameReal Estate Master Classes

