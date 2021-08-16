Open Menu

Shinnecock Nation approves hotel and gas station projects

Tribal leadership has made a wider economic development push in recent years

Aug.August 17, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Signage from Shinnecock Indian Nation construction earlier this year (Getty)

Shinnecock Indian Nation members have approved two development projects on tribal lands, according to Newsday.

The larger of the two is a 200-room hotel that would be part of a 20-acre hotel and convention center development in Hampton Bays.

Along with the hotel and the 100,000-square-foot convention center, the complex would include a gym, restaurants, retail and a technology incubator facility.

Scott Maslin

The tribe is developing the project together with Woodglen Investments, a holding company run by Scott Maslin of Manhattan, the managing member of Alpha Blue Ventures.

Tribe members also voted to allow leadership to begin developing a gas station and travel plaza on a 10-acre property near its billboards on Sunrise Highway.

The two projects are part of a wider tribal economic development push. The Tribe has long sold tobacco on its Southampton land but is looking to diversify.

Tribe leaders also want to develop a casino and a separate cannabis dispensary complex in Southampton, unless it can get a license from the state to build the casino in or closer to New York City.

[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch­




