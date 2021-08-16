Shinnecock Indian Nation members have approved two development projects on tribal lands, according to Newsday.

The larger of the two is a 200-room hotel that would be part of a 20-acre hotel and convention center development in Hampton Bays.

Along with the hotel and the 100,000-square-foot convention center, the complex would include a gym, restaurants, retail and a technology incubator facility.

The tribe is developing the project together with Woodglen Investments, a holding company run by Scott Maslin of Manhattan, the managing member of Alpha Blue Ventures.

Tribe members also voted to allow leadership to begin developing a gas station and travel plaza on a 10-acre property near its billboards on Sunrise Highway.

The two projects are part of a wider tribal economic development push. The Tribe has long sold tobacco on its Southampton land but is looking to diversify.

Tribe leaders also want to develop a casino and a separate cannabis dispensary complex in Southampton, unless it can get a license from the state to build the casino in or closer to New York City.

[Newsday] — Dennis Lynch­