Straight from the horse’s mouth: Famed stable asking $20M sells

Campbell Stables halved its price from $40M

Tri-State /
Aug.August 17, 2021 01:01 PM
By Sasha Jones
Jessica Springsteen and 6 West Pond Drive (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

A Bridgehampton horse stable to the stars has sold with a final asking price of nearly $20 million.

After five years on the market, 6 West Pond Drive, where Bruce Springsteen and Bill Gates’ equestrian daughters have ridden, will change hands. It was first listed at $40 million but last year the price was dropped to $35 million before being lowered again.

6 West Pond Drive (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

Built in 2015, the Campbell Stables — named after its late owner, Bob Campbell — comprises five structures around a central courtyard. The buildings sit on 16.5 acres, in addition to a 2.6-acre agricultural reserve lot.

There is no house, but the New York Post reported last year that plans for a 12,000-square-foot home, plus tennis courts and a pool, have been approved.

The property has 27 stalls, 14 paddocks and three outdoor rings with viewing stands. Flanking the entrance are two large fields, fit for polo.

The second floor includes a viewing lounge with an entertaining space, family room and private bath, all of which overlook the 15,000-square-foot arena. The property also has two tack rooms, offices for a veterinarian and manager, and staff housing. A listing says there are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Tal Alexander and Sara Goldfarb of Douglas Elliman had the listing.




