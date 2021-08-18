Open Menu

Pent-up demand: Manhattan penthouse contracts soar

226 deals inked from January through May, far above 10-year average

New York /
Aug.August 18, 2021 08:00 AM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The number of penthouse contracts is the highest ever (iStock)

The number of penthouse contracts is the highest ever (iStock)

After spending more time inside over the past year, homebuyers desperate to upgrade are looking up — to the penthouse.

Through the first five months of the year, 226 penthouse contracts were signed in Manhattan, the most since Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group began tracking the figure in 2007.

From 2010 to 2019, that January through May period usually sees an average of 155 penthouse deals inked, according to Corcoran. Among the sales was supermodel Bella Hadid’s $6.5 million penthouse that went into contract at 63 Greene Street in April. Hadid listed it a month earlier.

The latest figure is a 35 percent increase from the same time in 2019, when 164 contracts were signed. The last time the number of penthouse deals came close to 226 was in 2007, when 203 contracts were signed.

The latest report is based on signed contracts designated with “penthouse” or “ph” that were reported in StreetEasy and the brokerage’s own listing system. The numbers were originally released to agents in May, when Corcoran’s data team spotted the uptick.

Read more

For years buyers have waited for their moment to snatch up a penthouse, and thanks to low interest rates, now seems to be the time.

Jonathan Miller of appraiser Miller Samuel, identified another reason.

“The economic damage caused by the pandemic was less impactful for mid- and upper-tier salary types,” said Miller, whose firm also tracks the penthouse market. It also helps that sellers have been more pragmatic about their pricing.

“What Covid did was invert the default market pattern of the last five years, and now penthouses and higher-end properties are moving,” Miller added.

For buyers with the means, pandemic lockdowns and restrictions may have also played a part.

“People are spending a lot more time at home and want to be excited about their space,” said Ryan Schleis, of Corcoran’s research and analytics team. “Better views that come with the building, outdoor space, most penthouses offer that.”

Though outdoor space was a perk in the past, not everyone wanted it, Schleis added. Now there’s a shift as buyers seek a variety of spaces in their home to host events.

The number of penthouse contracts continued to rise in June, which saw more than 60 penthouse contracts signed, the most deals a month has seen so far this year. Thirty-two contracts were signed in July.

While penthouses are known to dominate luxury lists, not all of them top $4 million, which is often considered the luxury price point in Manhattan.

“People forget that half of the market in Manhattan is under a million dollars,” Schleis said. Of the 288 transactions signed through June, 159 were last asking less than $4 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Corcoran Grouphome salesnyc market reportspenthouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jay Bialsky and 2 West Water Street in Sag Harbor (Getty, 2 WW Sag Harbor)
    $25M Sag Harbor home sells to investor Michael Hirtenstein in shell condition
    $25M Sag Harbor home sells to investor Michael Hirtenstein in shell condition
    The median price of an existing single-family home was at least 10 percent higher in the second quarter than a year ago. (iStock)
    Home prices spike in 94% of US markets
    Home prices spike in 94% of US markets
    Steven Cohen and the Boca Raton property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Billionaire Mets owner Steven Cohen buys South Florida mansion for nearly $22M
    Billionaire Mets owner Steven Cohen buys South Florida mansion for nearly $22M
    Floyd Mayweather and the Palm Island mansion (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Floyd Mayweather drops $18M on Miami Beach mansion
    Floyd Mayweather drops $18M on Miami Beach mansion
    The flurry of deals can be attributed to low mortgage rates and vaccinations making residents feel safer. (iStock)
    July contract signings surge in city, sink in suburbs
    July contract signings surge in city, sink in suburbs
    The realtor pointed towards race as a factor in the police officers’ response. (iStock)
    Black realtor and client handcuffed for showing home
    Black realtor and client handcuffed for showing home
    Invitation Homes CEO Dallas Tanner and PulteGroup Ryan Marshall (Invitation Homes, LinkedIn)
    Invitation Homes eyes expansion with PulteGroup partnership
    Invitation Homes eyes expansion with PulteGroup partnership
    Buyers from neighboring countries made up the biggest percentage of foreign sales. (iStock)
    Here’s where foreign homebuyers came from and bought during pandemic
    Here’s where foreign homebuyers came from and bought during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.