Open Menu

Toys ‘R’ Us to be resurrected inside 400 Macy’s locations

Three years after closing all of its U.S. stores, the toy retailer is staging a comeback

National /
Aug.August 19, 2021 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Toys ‘R’ Us to be resurrected inside 400 Macy’s locations

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette (LinkedIn, iStock)

Call it a miracle on 34th Street. Three years after shuttering its remaining U.S. locations, Toys ‘R’ Us is planning a large-scale comeback with the help of fellow iconic retailer Macy’s.

The two retail brands are teaming up, with Toys ‘R’ Us set to bring more than 400 shops-within-ships to Macy’s department stores across the country starting next year, according to CNBC.

It’s not clear how long the partnership will last or where the stores will be located. Toys ‘R’ Us branding is now prominently featured on the toys section of the Macy’s website, and Macy’s will be powering Toys ‘R’ Us’ own website, according to CNBC. The site was previously being administered by Target.

Toys ‘R’ Us appeared to be left for dead after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017 and closing all of its U.S. locations in 2018. The company was eventually able to emerge and was pushed into liquidation. Earlier this year, brand management firm WHP Global acquired a controlling interest in Toys ‘R’ Us’ parent company, Tru Kids.

This will not mark the first brick-and-mortar comeback for Toys ‘R’ Us. The retailer did open a couple of smaller locations in New Jersey and Texas in 2019, both of which closed earlier this year due to poor performance.

Macy’s hopes to benefit from the partnership, which it hopes will draw more customers into its stores as a more reliable one-stop hub for holiday shopping.

Read more

[CNBC] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMacy’sRetail MarketToys R Us

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt, Richard Ravitch and Waterside Plaza (Brookfield, Getty, Beyond My Ken/Wikimedia)
    Brookfield buys remaining stake in Waterside Plaza from Richard Ravitch
    Brookfield buys remaining stake in Waterside Plaza from Richard Ravitch
    Equity Founder Sam Zell and Starwood CEO Barry Sternlicht (Getty)
    Starwood ups offer for Monmouth Real Estate amid pushback on Zell deal
    Starwood ups offer for Monmouth Real Estate amid pushback on Zell deal
    Dig into the latest trends in real estate with Deconstruct, TRD’s new podcast
    Deconstruct: TRD’s new podcast breaks down the top trends in real estate
    Deconstruct: TRD’s new podcast breaks down the top trends in real estate
    Landlords are state’s latest scapegoat in rent aid fiasco
    Landlords are state’s latest scapegoat in rent aid fiasco
    Landlords are state’s latest scapegoat in rent aid fiasco
    One Vanderbilt, Stone Ridge CEO Ross Stevens, SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SLG, YouTube via NYDIG)
    Finance firm leases 100K SF at SL Green’s One Vanderbilt
    Finance firm leases 100K SF at SL Green’s One Vanderbilt
    Edison Properties eyes $3B sale of Manhattan Mini Storage
    Edison Properties eyes $3B sale of Manhattan Mini Storage
    Edison Properties eyes $3B sale of Manhattan Mini Storage
    NRS CEO Patrick Pelstring and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink (NRS, BlackRock/Twitter)
    BlackRock’s real estate unit acquires clean energy developer
    BlackRock’s real estate unit acquires clean energy developer
    B6 Real Estate Advisors' Zach Redding, Dylan Kane and 587 Fifth Avenue (B6)
    A $36M Midtown listing tests Fifth Avenue’s comeback
    A $36M Midtown listing tests Fifth Avenue’s comeback
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.