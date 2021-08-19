Call it a miracle on 34th Street. Three years after shuttering its remaining U.S. locations, Toys ‘R’ Us is planning a large-scale comeback with the help of fellow iconic retailer Macy’s.

The two retail brands are teaming up, with Toys ‘R’ Us set to bring more than 400 shops-within-ships to Macy’s department stores across the country starting next year, according to CNBC.

It’s not clear how long the partnership will last or where the stores will be located. Toys ‘R’ Us branding is now prominently featured on the toys section of the Macy’s website, and Macy’s will be powering Toys ‘R’ Us’ own website, according to CNBC. The site was previously being administered by Target.

Toys ‘R’ Us appeared to be left for dead after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017 and closing all of its U.S. locations in 2018. The company was eventually able to emerge and was pushed into liquidation. Earlier this year, brand management firm WHP Global acquired a controlling interest in Toys ‘R’ Us’ parent company, Tru Kids.

This will not mark the first brick-and-mortar comeback for Toys ‘R’ Us. The retailer did open a couple of smaller locations in New Jersey and Texas in 2019, both of which closed earlier this year due to poor performance.

Macy’s hopes to benefit from the partnership, which it hopes will draw more customers into its stores as a more reliable one-stop hub for holiday shopping.

[CNBC] — Holden Walter-Warner