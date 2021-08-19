Open Menu

Contractor arrested for falsifying bids on public works projects

Forged docs to pose as woman-owned business: Suffolk County DA

New York /
Aug.August 20, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The contractor was arrested for allegedly posing as a woman-owned business (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)

A Massapequa contractor was arrested for allegedly posing as a woman-owned business (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)

A Suffolk County contractor allegedly filed fraudulent documents and falsely posed as a woman-owned business when submitting bids for several municipal public works projects over the past year, authorities said.

Nicholas Analitis, a contractor from Massapequa, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a forged document, filing false instruments and failure to pay prevailing wages, Newsday reported. His company, Gorilla Contracting Group, was also charged.

Analitis allegedly offered fraudulent surety and performance bonds and forged the name of a woman to present her as the owner or managing partner — without her knowledge — when submitting bids to several Long Island municipalities for public works projects, according to the Suffolk County district attorney.

Analitis and Gorilla Contracting were also charged with failing to pay workers legally required supplemental benefits.

“These defendants filed false information in an attempt to win contracts over companies that play by the rules,” Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement. “In the contracts they were awarded under false pretenses, which were funded with taxpayer dollars, they did not pay their workers their fair share. We will not tolerate the exploitation of workers in this county, particularly on the taxpayers’ dime.”

Anaitis maintains his innocence and claims not to even own Gorilla Contracting, according to his attorney, Lawrence Carrà.

“It appears that Mr. Analitis is improperly portrayed as the owner of the contracting company.” Carrà told the Long Island paper.

[Newsday] — Bill Egbert




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Constructioncrimesuffolk county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One man, two companies, three bankruptcies
    One man, three bankruptcies: Verrino Construction files for Chapter 7
    One man, three bankruptcies: Verrino Construction files for Chapter 7
    Housing starts dropped 7 percent in July amid high home prices and material costs, failing to meet analysts’ expectations. (iStock)
    Housing starts drop 7 percent in July, falling short of expectations
    Housing starts drop 7 percent in July, falling short of expectations
    Judge Michael Hanzman and the site at 8777 Collins Avenue (Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Getty)
    Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning
    Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning
    Signage from Shinnecock Indian Nation construction earlier this year (Getty)
    Shinnecock Nation approves hotel and gas station projects
    Shinnecock Nation approves hotel and gas station projects
    Agora CEO Maria Rioumine (Agora, iStock)
    Construction tech startup Agora raises $33M in Series B
    Construction tech startup Agora raises $33M in Series B
    High hopes for timber: Wood towers gain favor in US
    High hopes for timber: Wood towers gain favor in US
    High hopes for timber: Wood towers gain favor in US
    The lumber roller coaster ride continues, with nearly half of manufacturers and dealers now claiming excess inventory after shortage earlier this year. (iStock)
    Lumber now piling up for manufacturers
    Lumber now piling up for manufacturers
    Builders are now restricting sales to avoid being overwhelmed — causing prices to climb even higher. (iStock)
    Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them
    Builders selling new homes faster than they can construct them
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.